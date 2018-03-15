Sports betting referendum moves step closer to Maryland's November ballot

Maryland lawmakers who are betting that the U.S. Supreme Court may soon approve sports gambling are advancing bills to ask voters in November to approve the practice if the justices authorize wagering on everything from college basketball to professional football.

The Maryland House of Delegates on Thursday approved a bill that calls for placing a referendum on November’s ballot that asks voters to approve or reject a policy to allow sports wagering at the state’s casinos and racetracks.

The legislation, which passed on a 124-14 vote, would prepare the state for the possibility that the U.S. Supreme Court could rule as soon as next month on a New Jersey case that would clear the way for all states to allow commercial gambling on sports events.

Supporters of the proposed legislation say Maryland’s licensed gambling establishments would be at a competitive disadvantage if the state is not prepared to react quickly to a ruling in favor of allowing sports betting.

The legislation, sponsored by Howard County Democratic Del. Frank Turner, follows a requirement of the Maryland Constitution that requires voters to approve any expansion of legal gambling.

The question would only appear as a referendum on the ballot if the Supreme Court opens the door to sports betting nationwide.

The high court is considering a challenge by New Jersey to the federal Professional Amateur Sports Protection Act, which bars commercial sports gambling in all but a handful of states that allowed it before adoption of the law in 1992. Only Nevada and three other states currently authorize sports betting.

A committee in the Maryland Senate is considering a bill that is similar to the one approved by the House. Unlike the House bill, the Senate proposal does not explicitly include racetracks among the venues eligible for the licenses.

In either form, the legislation would require the General Assembly to pass implementing legislation if voters approve the ballot question.

If allowed in Maryland, sports betting is not expected to generate a financial windfall. According to the Department of Legislative Services, sports betting accounts for only 2 percent of total gambling revenue in Nevada.

If the Senate bill passes, it could go to a conference committee with the House.

“We’ll arm wrestle,” said Sen. Nancy King, the Montgomery County Democrat who is sponsoring the Senate legislation.

