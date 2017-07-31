State leaders reject call for special session on medical marijuana

There will not be a special legislative session to address charges of racial inequity in Maryland’s burgeoning medical marijuana industry.

The General Assembly’s Democratic presiding officers have officially rejected the call from black lawmakers to summon the full legislature to Annapolis this summer, according to a letter obtained by The Baltimore Sun on Monday.

Instead, Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller and House Speaker Michael E. Busch offered their “full support for passage of emergency legislation” to expand the marijuana industry early in 2018, when lawmakers reconvene for their annual session.

The July 19 letter to Legislative Black Caucus Chairwoman Cheryl Glenn comes during a stalemate between Miller and Busch over how to revamp the medical marijuana industry and how many new growing licenses to award.

The Legislative Black Caucus has implored its colleagues to authorize more growing licenses after none of the 15 awarded last year went to firms owned by African-Americans. Legislation that would have given a preference to minority-owned companies failed in the final minutes of the regular session this spring amid disagreement about how many additional licenses should be awarded.

Miller raised the prospects of a special session in April, but the likelihood of calling it dimmed after Busch, 70, underwent a liver transplant last month. Busch is still recovering at home in Annapolis. His chief of staff, Alexandra Hughes, said the speaker’s “unforeseeable” major surgery dashed the possibility of a special session.

“Unfortunately, we're at a point where it's difficult to get the members back in August, and that’s complicated by the speaker's recovery,” Hughes said.

The letter about the special session notes Del. Glenn, a Baltimore Democrat, has already won two of the goals of convening it. Gov. Larry Hogan in late April announced he would launch a study of racial disparity in the medical marijuana industry, a first step in awarding new licenses that take into account an applicant’s race. The letter also notes Hogan replaced 10 of the 16 medical marijuana regulators, who were widely criticized by Glenn and other lawmakers.

Glenn did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the special session.

Maryland’s long-delayed medical marijuana program had a rocky start, and already faces a pair of lawsuits over how the licenses were awarded. One firm contends the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission ignored a law requiring it to consider racial diversity. Another lawsuit argues the commission improperly boosted lower ranked companies in order to achieve geographic diversity.

The commission has denied the allegations.

The state legalized medical marijuana in 2013, and the first batch of the drug is expected to be available to patients later this fall.

