Unions at Social Security Administration say they're waiting for rights to be restored

Unions representing thousands of Social Security Administration employees say their ability to represent their members remains restricted as they wait for the Baltimore-based agency to comply with a federal judge’s decision.

“I still have not heard a thing” about when the agency will comply with the judge’s decision last Saturday concluding that executive orders issued in May by President Donald Trump violated federally approved union rights, said Jack Riismandel, executive vice president of an American Federation of Government Employees local. The union represents most of the more than 11,000 Social Security workers at the Baltimore headquarters.

“It’s in limbo,” said Marilyn Zahm, president of the Association of Administrative Law Judges, which has more than 1,000 members working at Social Security offices across the country.

Trump’s orders restricted members’ access to government office space to conduct union business and limited the time that can be used for union activities such as discussion about members’ grievances.

AFGE and other unions were hopeful the restrictions would be lifted soon.

They said they were encouraged when the Office of Personnel Management issued a memorandum to agencies Wednesday saying it “will fully comply with Judge (Ketanji Brown) Jackson’s Order and encourages other agencies to consult with their offices of human resources and general counsel to determine proper compliance measures based on the Order.”

Social Security officials — who earlier Wednesday said the agency was reviewing the judge’s decision — issued a later statement that it had received OPM’s memo “and are currently determining proper compliance measures.”

The judge’s decision said the president overstepped his authority in significant portions of three executive orders May 25.

Trump signed the orders with the stated goals of promoting accountability, rooting out poor performers and negotiating union contracts more advantageous to taxpayers and the federal government.

The orders allowed agencies to more easily fire underperforming employees and limited issues that might be negotiated in collective bargaining.

The unions said the orders overstepped the president’s authority and ran contrary to the Federal Service Labor Management Relations Act, the 40-year-old law establishing collective bargaining rights for federal workers.

In striking down key provisions, the judge wrote that “no such orders can operate to eviscerate the right to bargain collectively as envisioned in the (federal law). In this Court’s view, the challenged provisions of the executive orders at issue have that cumulative effect.”

It is unclear whether the Justice Department will appeal.

“We are disappointed in the ruling and are considering the appropriate next steps to ensure the President is able to fulfill his constitutional duties, run an effective and efficient government, and protect taxpayers from waste and abuse,” department spokesman Andy Reuss said in an email Wednesday.

A number of labor groups joined in the suit filed in Washington. The lead plaintiffs were the American Federation of Government Employees, the National Treasury Employees Union, the National Federation of Federal Employees and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.

Maryland Democratic Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen have advocated publicly on the unions’ behalf.

After the executive orders were signed, AFGE said it had to take down union signs at SSA and place filing cabinets and records in storage.

While most Social Security workers are affiliated with AFGE, NTEU represents about 1,700 employees at the agency’s Office of Hearings Operations

“Should the government appeal, NTEU is fully prepared to defend its case at the appellate level,” union president Tony Reardon said in a prepared statement. “In our view, the judge’s decision was thorough and clearly explained that the executive orders overreached and that the president could not undo by executive order the collective bargaining process established by Congress.”

Trump issued another executive order in July giving the heads of agencies, including Social Security, the ability to hire administrative law judges.

The judges — nearly 2,000 across various agencies — had previously been hired in a competitive system led by the Office of Personnel Management.

Zahm, the president of the administrative law judges’ union, said she fears the change will lead to hiring based on political considerations instead of competence.

“We still want to try to find a way to reverse that executive order,” perhaps by legislation, she said.

But Trump’s order said the shift provides agency heads “with additional flexibility to assess prospective appointees without the limitations imposed by competitive examination and competitive service selection procedures.”

jebarker@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sunjeffbarker