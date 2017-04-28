Maryland Democrats begin to line up for competitive congressional district — just in case

Democratic Rep. John Delaney's flirtation with next year's governors race has inspired an early shadow primary in the state's westernmost congressional district, where a half dozen prominent Democrats are expressing an interest in his seat.

The wealthy former banker, in his third term representing the Montgomery County-based 6th Congressional District, has said he will make a decision about whether to run for governor in late June. A decision to run would set up a bruising primary for a rare open Maryland congressional seat in 2018.

An open seat would also offer Maryland Republicans their best opportunity to pick up a second seat in the state's congressional delegation next year. State GOP leaders say no candidates have yet emerged, but they expect interest even if Delaney runs for re-election.

The 6th District, which stretches from Potomac to the mountains of Western Maryland, is the most competitive district in the state. Delaney won re-election in the last midterm election by less than 3,000 votes.

Del. Aruna Miller of Darnestown is the second Democrat to announce an interest in running for the seat. The chair of the women's caucus in the General Assembly told The Baltimore Sun that she is "definitely in" if Delaney decides to pursue a campaign for governor.

A civil engineer, Miller got involved in politics after George W. Bush's victory in the 2000 presidential election. She and other Democrats said they are preparing campaigns for the district now out of necessity.

"In order to keep the district Democratic we're going to have to start as early as possible," said Miller, 52. "I'm going at it full-throttle."

Miller's decision comes days after Maryland House Majority Leader C. William "Bill" Frick filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission allowing him to raise money for the seat.

Frick, a 42-year-old attorney from Bethesda, has also said he will run for the seat if Delaney challenges Republican Gov. Larry Hogan next year.

"If Congressman Delaney chooses to take on Larry Hogan, we need a strong Democrat who can hold this seat," Frick said. "I am prepared to be that strong Democrat."

Three other state lawmakers and one prominent businessman told The Sun they will also be interested in the congressional seat if Delaney runs for governor. The number of people publicly stating their interest in a seat held by an incumbent of the same party is unusual, even when the incumbent's future is uncertain.

"People are getting their [butts] kicked out here, and they need someone to stand up for them in Congress," said Democratic state Sen. Roger Manno. "That's why I'm considering it."

When Rep. Elijah E. Cummings of Baltimore was considering a run for Senate in 2015, only one other high-profile Democrat announced he was interested in the seat, the Rev. Jamal H. Bryant. The Baltimore pastor ended his nascent campaign eight days later.

Though no Republican candidates have emerged, state GOP chairman Dirk Haire said the 6th District is on his party's radar. Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino nearly unseated Delaney in 2014 even though national Republicans largely wrote off the district. Delaney has performed far better in presidential election years, when Democratic turnout is generally higher.

"If the seat is open," Haire said, "I expect it to be hotly contested and a very good pick-up opportunity."

Bongino has since moved to Florida, where he ran an unsuccessful House campaign last year.

The early jockeying among Democrats underscores the potential for a feisty primary in a region that has become the party's political center in Maryland. Last year's Democratic primary in the neighboring 8th Congressional District drew nine Democrats and five Republicans and became the most expensive House contest in the nation.

Then-state Sen. Jamie Raskin won that election. One of the other candidates in that race, Kathleen Matthews, is now the interim chair of the Maryland Democratic Party. Another contender, businessman David Trone, has remained visible in political circles. He told The Sun that he, too, would consider running in the 6th District if Delaney didn't.

Trone, Frick, Manno and Miller are scheduled to attend the Western Maryland Democratic summit in Flintstone this weekend — an annual event closely watched by state politicos. The event is also expected to draw several potential candidates for governor, including Delaney.

"My focus has been on [running for] county executive under the assumption that John Delaney will continue his exemplary work in Congress," Trone said in a statement. "But if John decides to run for another office, he would have my full and enthusiastic support, and I would consider running for the 6th District seat before making a final decision."

Trone's interest has the potential to change the dynamic. The liquor retailer spent more than $13 million of his own money on his campaign for the 8th District last year, blanketing airwaves in the expensive Washington media market. If Trone appears to be taking a serious look at the 6th District, it would put pressure on other Democrats to begin fund raising now.

But it will be difficult for any of the potential candidates to raise money until Delaney clarifies his plans. Few will want to put money behind a candidate who ultimately may not run.

Frick and Miller said they have spoken with Delaney, and have his blessing to begin laying the groundwork for a campaign. Delaney confirmed those discussions, but warned against reading anything about his own intentions next year into them.