House overrides Hogan veto on sick-leave; Miller predicts 'battle' in Senate

The House of Delegates handed Republican Gov. Larry Hogan his first setback of the 2018 General Assembly session as they voted to override his veto of a paid sick leave bill on a partisan vote.

The tally was 88-52, three votes more than the minimum for a House override. The bill now goes to the Senate, where a vote could occur as early as Friday.

The Senate last year passed the bill with 29 votes, the minimum needed to override. Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller, a Democrat, has predicted the votes in his chamber would be there for the override.

Since he vetoed the bill after the last session, Hogan has mounted a determined campaign to peel off a few Democratic votes to sustain his veto.

Among other things the governor proposed what he called a compromise giving businesses incentives to provide paid leave. Backed by 12 GOP women legislators, he also raised the issue of whether the bill would violate the privacy of victims of sexual assault and harassment by requiring them to make intrusive disclosures to their employers to qualify for sick leave.

However, Baltimore Democratic Del. Cheryl Glenn, who said she suffered “horrible” abuse during her first marriage, urged colleagues to override the veto. She said the bill would give victims access to sick leave they don’t have now.

“We can’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good when we look at this issue,” Glenn said.

House Minority Leader Nic Kipke said Republicans “get it” and agree that employees should get sick leave.

Top issues that face the Maryland General Assembly during the coming 2018 session. (Baltimore Sun video) Top issues that face the Maryland General Assembly during the coming 2018 session. (Baltimore Sun video) SEE MORE VIDEOS

But he said the Democrats are taking the wrong approach.

“There’s a better way to go about this by providing incentives to small business,” the Anne Arundel County Republican said. He also said the bill should include hardship waivers for small startup businesses.

In a recent news conference, Hogan signaled that he expected the override and hoped the legislature would be willing to make changes in new legislation.

After the vote, Hogan issued a statement urging further work toward a compromise.

“We need the legislative leaders across the aisle to finally come to the table and to work with us on behalf of the people of Maryland on paid leave,” the governor said. “Our administration continues to remain ready and willing to meet with them at any time to engage in open and honest dialogue in order to reach a compromise on this critical issue.”

After the sick leave bill, the House followed up by overriding a second veto. By a party-line 90-50 vote, delegates sent the so-called “ban the box” on college campuses to the Senate for a final vote.

Hogan contended that by preventing colleges and universities from asking up front about past convictions or incarceration, the legislation puts the safety of students at risk.

“This is the wrong climate for this bill. It goes too far. It contains unintended consequences,” said Del. Haven Shoemaker, a Carroll County Republican. He argued the bill should distinguish between nonviolent and violent crimes.

Del. Maggie McIntosh, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, said the governor’s veto message was “eloquent” but ignored the many amendments added to the bill at the request of colleges and universities.

“No college, no university asked the governor to veto this bill,” the Baltimore Democrat said. “They were satisfied with the bill at the end of the last session.”

McIntosh said the bill was part of a national movement to make it easier for people who have been incarcerated to rebuild their lives.

She said nothing in the measure prevents colleges from screening out dangerous offenders at later stages in the admissions process. But it does bar colleges from automatically barring admission because of the simple fact of having a criminal history.

“We’re giving college campuses the ability to protect their students,” McIntosh said.

(Michael Dresser, Scott Dance)

ecox@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ErinatTheSun