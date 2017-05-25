Hogan says he will veto Maryland Democrats' paid sick leave bill

Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday said he will veto a bill passed by the General Assembly this year that would have required employers with more than 15 workers to offer them the right to earn paid sick leave, setting up a potential veto override fight when lawmakers return to Annapolis.

The Republican governor blamed the Democratic-dominated legislature for rejecting what he called his "common sense" bill that would have created incentives for offering sick leave. Instead, they passed a measure he said would force small businesses to lay off employees or shut their doors.

At a State House news conference, Hogan said he is still committed to policies that would extend sick leave to more Marylanders. He said he would issue an executive order creating a study of all aspects of the sick leave issue, drawing on the views of a wide variety of groups including advocates of the legislature's bill.

Hogan said he would instruct the group to report its finding by December so his administration can submit emergency legislation to replace the legislature's bill when it convenes in January.

Legislative leaders would have the option of seeking to override Hogan's veto of the bill they passed. But Hogan said he would work between now and then to sway enough of the lawmakers who voted for the measure to oppose an override.

The bill passed by veto-proof margins in both houses, but the Senate approved it with just 29 votes — the minimum needed to overturn a veto.

Hogan coupled that executive order with two others. One would extend paid sick leave to an estimated 8,000 contractual employees of the executive branch of state government. The other would give employers that offer paid sick leave a preference in seeking contracts to do business with state government.

The governor challenged the leaders of the legislature and the judiciary to extend the same benefits to contractual workers in their branches of government.

Governor Larry Hogan, Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller and House Speaker Michael E. Busch hold a bill signing ceremony Thursday, likely the last one of the year.

Hogan's veto of the sick leave bill may not be his last this year. He has until Saturday to announce which of the other estimated 130 passed bills that he hasn't yet signed he will veto and which he will allow to become law without his signature.

The governor declined to say whether there would be any more vetoes but hinted that more may be coming.

