Maryland Senate overrides Hogan veto of paid sick-leave bill

The Maryland Senate voted Friday to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a bill requiring employers to provide paid sick leave to hundreds of thousands of Maryland workers.

The legislation, which was approved by the House of Delegates on Thursday, becomes law in 30 days unless the General Assembly acts to delay its implementation — something Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller said he’s willing to do.

Hogan put up a vigorous fight to pick off a few Democrats in each chamber to sustain his veto. His efforts fell short, however.

The Senate voted 30-17 for the override. That was one more vote than the bill received in the Senate last year.

Sen. Bobby Zirkin, a Baltimore County Democrat who opposed the bill last year, switched his vote to support the override.

After the vote, Hogan spokeswoman Amelia Chasse issued a statement urging lawmakers to change the bill they just passed to bring it closer to the “compromise” bill the governor offered as an alternative.

"Now that this political posturing is over, it's time for the legislature to get down to the business of fixing the serious flaws in this bill that Senator [Thomas M. “Mac”] Middleton and numerous others openly acknowledged,” Chasse said. “Given their own admission that [the bill] will hurt small businesses, we urge legislators to fast-track the governor’s Small Business Relief Tax Credit to ensure employers aren’t forced to close their doors and lay off their employees.”

Middleton, the Charles County Democrat who chairs the Finance Committee, said his panel would consider the governor’s alternative bill and would be happy to work with Hogan in considering changes to the bill that just passed. However, during floor debate, Middleton defended the bill as well-crafted and did not concede it was seriously flawed.

The small-business relief bill Chasse referred to would extend tax credits to some of the employers required to provide sick leave benefits. Middleton said the Senate would consider the proposal.

After the sick-leave override vote, senators overrode another Hogan veto. By a 32-15 vote, they voted to enact a bill barring colleges and universities from asking about arrests and convictions on initial application forms.

Proponents of the so-called “ban the box” legislation said it would remove a barrier deterring people with criminal records from even applying to college.

Opponents, echoing Hogan’s veto message, said the measure could endanger students on campus by permitting violent offenders, including rapists, into their midst.

Sen. Joan Carter Conway, a Baltimore Deomcrat was the bill’s Senate sponsor, said the law only applies to the initial application. She said colleges and universities remain free to ask about arrests and convictions at later stages of the admission process and to deny entry to applicants they believe pose a danger.

Another Hogan spokeswoman, Shareese N. Churchill, said the override would “make college campuses less safe.”

“The governor believes in second chances for nonviolent offenders, but making it easier for violent criminals to be admitted to our colleges is irresponsible and dangerous,” she said. “Today’s vote also showed a blatant disregard for victims’ rights at a time when we are having a national conversation about protecting and empowering victims of sexual assault and harassment."

