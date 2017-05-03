Paid sick leave supporters call on Hogan to sign bill

Supporters of sick leave rallied in front of a Highlandtown bar Wednesday morning, calling on Gov. Larry Hogan to sign into law a bill that would provide some 700,000 Maryland workers with paid time off for illness.

Del. Luke Clippinger, the bill's sponsor in the House of Delegates, said since both he and the governor recently had cancer, they knew how important it was to have time off to get treatment and recover.

"I call on the governor from the bottom of my heart to sign House Bill 1," he said, referring to the measure's designation in the legislature. "This is the time, this is where he can show some leadership."

The bill, which would require business with 15 or more full-time employees to allow workers to earn at least five paid sick days a year, was among the most substantial the General Assembly passed during its annual 90-day session.

Advocates say it would let workers take care of their own health and that of their families and give them greater economic stability. But business groups say the measure imposes a costly mandate on owners and Hogan has previously said the bill was "dead on arrival."

Hogan is due to sign bills Thursday. A spokesman for the Republican governor did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Hogan had changed his mind on the paid sick leave measure. Hogan has until the end of the month to act on bills sent to him by the legislature.

"He hasn't vetoed it yet," Clippinger said. "And I think he's thinking long and hard about it because of the people who are behind me."

Supporters of the bill rallied in front of the Laughing Pint, a neighborhood bar that is one of more than 50 businesses advocates say support their cause. But it was not clear how many of those businesses would be large enough to be affected by the law or chose to voluntarily offer paid sick leave.

The Laughing Pint does not provide it to its six employees. Owner Shannon Cassidy said it wouldn't be affordable, so instead when someone gets sick her team swap shifts or she steps in to pick up the slack. She said a law that covered all businesses would need to include a provision to help owners pay the costs associated with an employee taking a day off.

Hogan proposed a bill that included tax credits for businesses that provide leave, but Democrats wrote off the idea as too expensive.

Cassidy said she supports the bill passed by the General Assembly as a good first step.

"I've been on the other side of the table," Cassidy said.

Paul Brown, a security guard at a downtown office building, described what having paid sick leave might have meant for him when he began to develop heart problems.

The 69-year-old suspected something was wrong but couldn't afford to take time away from work to get checked out. His condition deteriorated, he said. On his way to work one day he felt dizzy, leaned on a wall and blacked out. Eventually, he had to have a triple bypass and a stent put in his heart.

"I don't believe it would have got that bad if I could afford to take off to see a doctor," Brown said.

"Five paid sick days would help hardworking people like me get the care we need," he said. "I am urging the governor to consider hard working people like me and sign this bill."