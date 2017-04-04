Maryland General Assembly passes trio of sexual assault bills

Three bills reworking Maryland's sexual assault laws received final passage from the General Assembly Tuesday, all but locking in victories for victim advocates who say this year's legislative session has had an unusually significant impact.

All three bills received unanimous votes in the House of Delegates after having already passed the state Senate. They would eliminate the need for victims to show they resisted a rapist, set aside the distinction between rape and other kinds of serious sex offenses and create new rules for handling DNA and other evidence in sexual assault cases.

The bills can now be sent to Gov. Larry Hogan to be signed into law.

Del. Kathleen Dumais, the vice chairwoman of the House Judiciary Committee, said the bills amounted to the most significant rewrite of the state's sexual assault laws in her 15 years in the legislature. The Montgomery County Democrat attributed the easy passage in part to the influence of the freshman class of legislators elected in 2104. They are, she said, "a little less old school."

Dumais said each of the measures had a straightforward ride through the General Assembly.

"It sort of went through pretty easily," she said.

A fourth bill that extends the statute of limitations for victims to bring civil cases for abuse suffered while a child had already received final passage with a vote in the Senate.

A pair of other bills received unanimous support in their respective chambers but have yet to pass in the other. One would create a procedure for a woman to terminate the parental rights of someone who got them pregnant as a result of rape. The other, sought by Hogan, would add sex trafficking to the definition of child abuse.

The three bills that passed the House were also scheduled to be taken up by the Senate Tuesday but were held back. The Senate does not need to take any further action for the measures to become law.

Baltimore Sun reporter Michael Dresser contributed to this article.