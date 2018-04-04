Long-sought bill targeting serial rapists passes Maryland legislature, goes to Gov. Hogan

Accused sexual predators who claim adult victims consented to sex will now face the possibility that evidence of their past behavior can be presented against them at trial under legislation passed Wednesday by the Maryland General Assembly.

The Maryland Senate unanimously approved legislation long sought by Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby and endorsed by Gov. Larry Hogan, who plans to sign it.

”I am so ecstatic that the time is finally up for serial sexual predators,” Mosby said. “We have closed a loophole for those predators claiming consent.”

Current Maryland law does not permit testimony in rape and sexual assault cases that describes prior acts by defendants that could prove a pattern of behavior. The legislation authorizes judges to allow such evidence under certain circumstances: When a defendant admits to sexual acts but claims a victim consented and when a defendant accused of molesting a minor claims the child fabricated the incident.

Hogan spokeswoman Amelia Chasse noted that the Republican governor has proposed versions of the legislation this session and the year before. Even though the legislature passed an alternate bill sponsored by Howard County Democratic Del. Vanessa Atterbeary, Chasse said Hogan “is extremely pleased that this common sense policy that has garnered widespread bipartisan support for years will finally become law.”

The legislation includes several provisions to protect defendants’ rights. Prosecutors will have to give 90 days notice that they intend to introduce evidence of past acts. Judges will hold pretrial hearings on whether to allow the evidence and to determine that there is “clean and convincing” evidence other attacks occurred. The court must also decide if the evidence’s value outweighs the possibility that it would unfairly prejudice the jury or judge.

Mosby, a Democrat, said she has been seeking such legislation since 2013, even before she was elected state’s attorney. She said she was motivated by the case of Nelson Bernard Clifford, who was tried for four sex attacks in Baltimore in three years and acquitted each time.

During each of those trials, she said, the “well-groomed’ Clifford was able to persuade the jury that the sex was consensual.

“It was he said versus she said,” Mosby said.

She added that Clifford, a previously convicted sex offender, followed a pattern of targeting African-American women in their homes in neighborhoods around Reservoir Hill. He would regularly leave his DNA behind, Mosby said, but was able to explain it to juries by claiming the women were prostitutes.

Clifford was convicted of a sexual assault in his fifth trial after Mosby became state’s attorney. He was sentenced to 31½ years in prison.

In previous years, the legislation stalled in the House Judiciary Committee. But this year, with a heightened focus on women’s rights in the midst of the #MeToo movement, it finally emerged from committee.

Mosby said many of Clifford’s victims traveled with her to Annapolis year after year to testify for the legislation. She said she intends to attend the bill-signing along with some of those victims.

“It will be extremely rewarding for them because they were able to use their testimony to effect change,” Mosby said.

One of those victims was Shatia Lansdowne-Ware, a Baltimore woman who said she was attacked by Clifford in her home in 2011, a charge for which he was acquitted. She said she had testified for the legislation in Annapolis three times.

Lansdowne-Ware said there were times she felt that “there was no justice for the victims,” but news of the bill’s passage buoyed her spirits. Now she’s planning to attend the bill-signing with her husband.

“It’s been a long time coming and it makes me feel vindicated,” she said. “We have turned tragedy into a triumph and we’re happy about that.”

