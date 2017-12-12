Sessions: FBI will 'probably be able to act' on request in Baltimore Det. Sean Suiter case

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Tuesday that the FBI would “probably” be able to act on Baltimore’s request for that agency to take over the investigation of a police detective killed in West Baltimore last month.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis asked the FBI this month to take over the investigation into Det. Sean Suiter’s death. The FBI has not publicly accepted.

Suiter, 43, was shot in the head on Nov. 15 as he investigated a triple killing from 2016 in Harlem Park. He had been scheduled to testify before a grand jury the next day in the federal racketeering probe of Baltimore’s Gun Trace Task Force.

Sessions, speaking in Baltimore Tuesday at a press conference focused on international gangs, said the FBI “will be considering that request and will probably be able to act on it with their initial decision.”

Sessions did not respond to a question about when the city would receive a more concrete answer.

Sessions and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen M. Nielsen were in Baltimore to discuss the Trump administration’s effort to crack down on MS-13, the best known of the gangs that originated in the 1980s among Central American immigrants in Los Angeles.

MS-13 generally has been more active in the Washington suburbs of Montgomery and Prince George's counties than in Baltimore, and Sessions and Nielsen both cited examples of crimes carried out by the gang in other parts of the state.

It’s not clear how going after MS-13 would affect Baltimore’s staggering homicide rate, which Sessions noted in his opening remarks.

“We know MS-13 in the region here is responsible for a quite a number of the most brutal murders,” Sessions said. “I don’t know that the city itself has a high MS-13 murder rate … but this region — Northern Virginia, Islip, New York, Houston, Los Angeles — are the centerpieces of the most MS-13 violence.”

Tying MS-13 — and therefore immigration enforcement — to urban crime in America has been a longstanding theme of the Trump administration. As a candidate, President Donald J. Trump repeatedly suggested Baltimore’s homicide rate was being driven in part by Central American gangs.

Sessions, who took over the Justice Department after it negotiated a consent decree with the city to reform police, blamed the city’s violent crime in part on criticism of the city’s police. Sessions has been frequently skeptical of consent decrees, and Baltimore officials rushed to get the agreement approved in the waning days of the Obama administration, before President Donald Trump took office.

“The crime rate should not have increased here the rate that it has,” Sessions said. “We’ve got to be careful when we have a problem in a police department that we target the people who did wrong but not demean the morale and the quality and the integrity of the entire department,” Sessions said. “You can trace the surge in violence in this city to the riots and some of the reactions that occurred afterward.”

Sessions has held similar events across the country this year. Speaking in Philadelphia in October, he said that MS-13 would be a top priority for a federal task force focused on organized crime. He used a speech in Miami over the summer to criticize Chicago for its so-called sanctuary policy in which local corrections officials limit cooperation with immigration agents.

The Trump administration’s stance on Baltimore’s immigration policies has been unclear. The Department of Homeland Security named the city a “sanctuary” in a report this year. Asked Tuesday whether he believes Baltimore is a sanctuary jurisdiction, Sessions said city officials had “declared it so.”

In fact, both city officials and Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration have specifically rejected that term.

“We’re reviewing things to make sure of the details of each city,” Sessions said. “I see no justification whatsoever for any city, any jurisdiction, any state to take the view that someone who enters the country illegally and then commits some other crime should be protected from the federal law to be deported.”

The Hogan administration, which sets policies for the state-run jail in Baltimore, has not held immigrants in jail beyond their scheduled release when requested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The state says it instead gives federal agents advance notice before those individuals are released so that they can pick them up as they leave the state’s custody.

