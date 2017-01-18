Frosh, 5 other AGs urge Senate to reject Sessions' U.S. attorney general nomination

A coalition of six state attorneys general, including Maryland's Brian Frosh, is urging the U.S. Senate to reject incoming President Donald J. Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Justice.

In a letter to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and ranking member Dianne Feinstein, the coalition members said Trump's nominee, Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama, has "stood for policies antithetical to this core mission of the Justice Department," and called him "unqualified" for the role of U.S. Attorney General.

The coalition members said the attorney general has "enormous power and influence in our justice system," and "makes critical decisions every day about how, and indeed whether, to enforce the nation's laws."

They wrote that the position must be filled "by an individual on whom our nation can rely to diligently and fairly enforce all laws protective of civil rights, public safety, health and welfare."

The letter cited Sessions' record, including his inability "to protect racial minorities and vulnerable populations, his rejection of sensible criminal justice reforms even when they had bipartisan support, and his poor management record, including as Alabama Attorney General."

The Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on Sessions' nomination on Jan. 24.

The letter is signed by Frosh, New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman, Oregon Attorney General Ellen F. Rosenblum, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, District of Columbia Attorney General Karl A. Racine and Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin.

