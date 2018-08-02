Maryland senators ask Supreme Court to weigh in on debate over 'Peace Cross' memorial

State Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller and seven other senators are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to enter a dispute over whether a World War I memorial cross in Prince George’s County violates the separation of church and state.

In a “friend of the court” brief, the Democratic senators requested that the court review a 2017 ruling by a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that said the 40-foot-high “Peace Cross” in Bladensburg “excessively entangles the government in religion.”

Miller and the other senators — some of whom are veterans — want the cross, which commemorates the county's World War I dead, preserved.

The group includes Sen. William C. Smith, Jr., a Montgomery County Democrat who chairs the Maryland General Assembly Veterans Caucus. A past caucus chair — Prince George’s County Democratic Sen. Douglas J.J. Peters — is also included.

Their petition argues that the appeals court’s ruling conflicts with previous court decisions and that the cross “is a prominent, shared civic space central to the communal life of Bladensburg” and Prince George’s County.

“Since its dedication in 1925, the Peace Cross has functioned as a shared civic space — a place for local residents to come together to honor American veterans and work together for the common good,” the petition said.

A panel of the Virginia-based appeals court voted 2-1 in 2017 that that the monument, at a busy intersection, "aggrandizes the Latin cross." In March, the court declined to rehear the case with all of its judges.

The senators joined the American Legion and the National Capital Park and Planning Commission in seeking the high court’s review.

The other senators who filed the brief are Jim Rosapepe, Victor Ramirez, Katherine A. Klausmeier, Joanne C. Benson and Ulysses Currie, all from Prince George’s County.

