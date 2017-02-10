Maryland Senate votes to give Frosh authority to sue Trump administration

The Maryland Senate passed a joint resolution Friday that would expand the power of the attorney general to sue the Trump administration without permission of the governor.

The measure passed, 29-17, with three Democrats joining the Republican minority. The legislation now goes to the House of Delegates.

The resolution would give Attorney General Brian E. Frosh, a Democrat, the green light to sue the new Republican administration in federal court.

Under current law, Frosh could sue with the permission of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. So far, Hogan has not given Frosh the OK to do so.

Under the resolution, the legislature would exercise its constitutional authority to grant that permission.

The bill passed after more than two hours of debate. Republicans argued that the delegation of authority was so sweeping that it would be unconstitutional. They also argued that it was a political shot directed at Hogan.

Democrats contended that the state urgently needs to empower its chief lawyer to stand up for the interests of Marylanders on such matters as immigration, health care and the federal work force.

As a joint resolution, the measure cannot be vetoed by the governor.

