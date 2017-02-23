Maryland Senate unanimously passes pair of rape case bills

The Maryland Senate unanimously passed a bill Thursday that would get rid of a requirement that rape victims show they resisted their attacker in order for prosecutors to get a conviction and another setting standards for how to deal with key evidence in rape cases.

There was no debate on the Senate floor about the bills, which are also being considered by the House of Delegates.

Advocates for rape victims say the measures will improve the investigation of sexual assault cases and ultimately lead to more successful prosecutions of rapists.

Baltimore County in particular has faced questions over how police there handle rape allegations.

A recent report by the Maryland Attorney General's office found that the resistance requirement might have been leading police to overlook cases and also suggested standardizing rules for holding onto rape kits, which are often an important source of DNA evidence.

