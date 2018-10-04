Three-way debate in Maryland's U.S. Senate contest to be held Sunday

Democratic incumbent Ben Cardin, Republican challenger Tony Campbell and independent Neal Simon will participate in a debate Sunday in Maryland’s U.S. Senate race.

The debate at WBFF-TV in Baltimore will be streamed live at 3 p.m. on FoxBaltimore.com and be shown at the same time on WJLA 24/7 in Washington.

WBFF anchor Jennifer Gilbert will be the moderator.

MyTV Baltimore will show the debate Sunday at 7 p.m. It will also be broadcast Oct. 13 on WBFF at 5 p.m.

Cardin is seeking his third term. Campbell, a Towson University lecturer and former U.S. Army chaplain, emerged from a crowded primary for the GOP nod. Simon’s campaign said it submitted more than 12,000 signatures to earn a spot on the November ballot.

jebarker@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sunjeffbarker