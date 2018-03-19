Maryland Senate follows House in voting to ban bump stocks like device used in Las Vegas massacre

Maryland is poised to ban bump stocks — rapid-fire gun accessories like the one used in a massacre at a Las Vegas concert — after a state Senate vote Monday night.

The bill passed 35-11, with the support of three Republicans — Sen. Robert Cassilly of Harford County, Sen. Stephen Hershey of the Eastern Shore and Sen. Edward Reilly of Anne Arundel County.

The House of Delegates approved a similar measure Thursday, along with bills that can force people convicted of domestic violence or deemed dangerous by a judge to surrender their guns.

Gov. Larry Hogan has expressed support for all three of those measures.

A bump stock is an after-market device that can be added to semi-automatic weapons to make them fire about as rapidly as a fully automatic one.

