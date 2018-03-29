Maryland Senate passes school construction proposal that Gov. Hogan has promised to veto

The Maryland Senate voted Thursday to overhaul the way the state approves funding for school construction projects, ending a three-day legislative whirlwind that provoked Gov. Larry Hogan and Comptroller Peter Franchot to direct accusations of cronyism at the legislature.

After fending off a Republican filibuster, the Democratic-controlled chamber approved the bill by a 29-14 vote, enough to override Hogan’s promised veto. The House of Delegates, which crafted the proposal and attached it to legislation that contains popular school construction reforms, passed the bill Tuesday.

The measure would empower a commission of state officials and appointees of the governor, House speaker and Senate president to decide which schools get built, renovated or repaired — stripping that authority from the Board of Public Works, the state’s spending panel comprised of the governor, the comptroller and the state treasurer.

Democrats said the decades-old process needed to be scrapped because they believe the board was playing politics with its oversight authority, dictating what projects local school officials could fund. Franchot and Hogan spurred intense political bickering over the past several years by demanding that Baltimore city and county schools install air conditioning, a high-profile issue that demanded a response from Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, a Democratic candidate for governor.

“We need to, as much as possible, make these decisions on a meritorious basis,” said Sen. Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat. “We need to say, ‘This is the highest need and this is what we need to fix and we need to do it as fast as we possibly can.’”

Republicans spent two hours fighting the proposal, including reading on the Senate floor scathing comments that Hogan and Franchot made against the bill at Wednesday’s Board of Public Works meeting. Senate Minority Leader J.B. Jennings moved to filibuster a vote by reading from a book about the history of the board.

Hogan, Franchot and Republicans said the measure will not remove politics from the process, and argued it could potentially make it more fraught. They have said it removes authority from a panel of elected officials and gives it to appointed officials that could include lobbyists and people with business interests which may benefit from state spending.

The bill, titled the 21st Century School Facilities Act, includes policies recommended by a commission that has spent two years studying Maryland school construction, such as provisions to help growing jurisdictions acquire land for new schools and to give cash-strapped districts more flexibility in spending state money. The change to the board’s authority was added in an amendment to the popular bill.

Sen. Justin Ready, a Carroll County Republican, said that made it difficult to oppose the bill, but that he could not support a proposal that opponents have said would make school construction decisions more political and prone to corruption.

“There’s a lot of great ideas in there,” Ready said. “But what we do here is really, at the same time we’re making progress, we’re taking away an important part of transparency and accountability that we’ve come to rely on in this state.”

Ferguson said he had to think deeply about whether the proposal to change the construction project vetting process was worth risking the legislation’s other elements. He said his mind went to desperate needs in Baltimore schools, where he once taught and his wife still works.

He said he once had to help his wife shovel snow out of her classroom because a window wouldn’t close.

“The system has been broken. The needs are enormous,” Ferguson said. “Parents across the state are clamoring for better schools for their children and the process is broken.”

The 29 votes the bill received is the same number Democrats would need to override a veto that the Republican governor has promised. After former Baltimore Sen. Nathaniel Oaks resigned Thursday morning before pleading guilty to federal corruption charges, the fate of an override appeared uncertain.

But Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller said he waited to bring the bill up for a final vote until Thursday because he didn’t want to be accused of using Oaks’ vote to ensure veto-proof passage.

