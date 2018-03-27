Maryland lawmakers move to 'take politics out of school construction,' provoking veto threat from Gov. Hogan

After recent fights and scandals over schools lacking air conditioning or heating, becoming contaminated with mold, or being torn down and rebuilt, Maryland lawmakers are moving to rewrite the process of deciding which schools can get repaired, renovated or rebuilt.

The House of Delegates on Monday night advanced a measure to strip that authority from a state board composed of the governor, comptroller and treasurer and instead give it to a new commission appointed by state leaders. Even before they gave it preliminary approval, Gov. Larry Hogan was threatening a veto.

Democrats pushing for the change say it is needed to get rid of what lawmakers of both parties called a “bully pulpit” that gives the Board of Public Works too much power to override the wishes and priorities of school system administrators in Maryland’s 23 counties and Baltimore City.

“We have decided to take politics out of school construction,” said Del. Maggie McIntosh, a Baltimore Democrat and chairwoman of the House Appropriations committee.

McIntosh blamed that dynamic for the negative attention city schools received around the country when images of coat-clad students huddled in frigid classrooms went viral this winter. A year earlier, the board had withheld $10 million from the city and Baltimore County school districts until officials presented plans to install air conditioning in schools that lacked them.

“So this year, kids in Baltimore City had air conditioning, but they didn’t have heat,” McIntosh said on the House floor. “Thanks to that bully pulpit, Maryland children were featured on CNN with coats and gloves.”

Republicans have roundly criticized the proposal, saying it is targeting Hogan, who is also a Republican and has gained praise from many parents concerned about overheated classrooms and crumbling infrastructure. They suggested there is no need to remove politics from the school construction funding process.

“We need to remember that that bully pulpit that the Board of Public Works has, whether you or I like it politically, it actually produces results for the children,” said Del. Nic Kipke, the House minority leader. “More kids are getting air conditioning in their schools because of the political pressure.”

Earlier on Monday, Hogan said that, if it passes, he would veto the measure “the second it appeared in front of” him.

“It’s probably one of the worst ideas I’ve ever heard coming out of Annapolis,” he said at a news conference on a variety of legislative issues. “People are demanding more transparency, more accountability in education and more oversight. For them tor remove the only oversight involved and to try to take this away from the state leaders and give it to this group? It would be absolutely dead on arrival.”

The proposal is attached to a broad, popular set of reforms to the process of vetting school construction projects for state investment. The legislation includes provisions that could allow growing jurisdictions to more easily acquire land for new schools and give cash-strapped school districts more flexibility in spending state money. In Baltimore City, $66 million worth of projects to fix failing heating systems and roofs have been delayed or canceled since 2009 because they ran afoul of state guidelines intended to prevent waste.

The legislation also raises a state goal for annual school construction spending at $400 million, up from $250 million.

Maryland spends more than $300 million on school construction projects every year, sharing the costs with local governments. The state covers at least half of school construction costs, and in poorer jurisdictions, it pays most or all of them — 93 percent in Baltimore and 100 percent in Somerset County.

Proposals for specific renovation or construction projects are vetted by a five-member panel known as the Interagency Committee on School Construction, or IAC, but the Board of Public Works has final say over which get funded. The committee is composed of the state superintendent of schools, secretary of general services and secretary of planning, and appointees of the Senate president and Speaker of the House.

The legislation advanced Monday would separate the committee from the Board of Public works and elevate it to become known as the Interagency Commission. Its membership would include five appointees by the governor, two by the Senate president and two by the Speaker of the House.

It is not the first time the General Assembly has moved to overhaul the school construction funding process. A similar measure was included in state budget language last year, but McIntosh said it was ineffective because it “did not have the force of law.”

She said Democrats were prompted to go farther this year after a host of recent examples in which the Board of Public Works has asserted its authority over local school officials and their construction funding priorities.

In recent years, the board has raised concerns and pressed local officials about mold in Howard County schools and a lack of air conditioning in Baltimore city and county. Last year, it got into a political spat with Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, who is running for the Democratic nomination for governor, over whether to tear down and rebuild Dulaney High School in Timonium.

“If it happened once, fine,” McIntosh said. “It’s happened several times now.”

Republicans pushed to amend the bill on the House floor over concerns, also expressed by Hogan, that increasing the IAC’s power would make it susceptible to influence by lobbyists or business interests. The Democratic majority agreed to adopt a provision barring people with interests in construction businesses from serving on the committee, but rejected other proposals to broaden a prohibition already within the legislation against registered lobbyists joining the group.