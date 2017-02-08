Board approves hiring of Maryland school construction chief

The Board of Public Works on Wednesday unanimously approved Robert Gorrell to head Maryland's school construction program.

Gorrell, who has led New Mexico's school construction efforts, was recruited to head the Interagency Committee on School Construction after a nationwide search. State school Superintendent Karen B. Salmon, who chairs the five-member committee, said Gorrell was the panel's unanimous choice.

The committee oversees the state's distribution of school construction money — which amounts to hundreds of millions of dollars each year — to Maryland's 23 counties and Baltimore city.

Gorrell's predecessor, David Lever, was a target of Gov. Larry Hogan's and Comptroller Peter Franchot's wrath last year after he was caught in a controversy over the pace of installing air conditioning in Baltimore and Baltimore County schools.

Lever, who had held the job since 2003, resigned in protest last May over the board's decisions overruling local school systems and its members' treatment of local school superintendents. Hogan welcomed his departure.

