Hogan nominee to Maryland school board withdraws after rocky hearing

One of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan's nominees to the State Board of Education withdrew from consideration Tuesday after a rocky Senate committee hearing.

Brandon F. Cooper, the 28-year-old chairman of the Prince George's County Republican Central Committee, dropped his bid to join the school board after majority Democrats on the Senate Executive Nominations Committee grilled him over his previous traffic offenses, personal finances, qualifications and affiliation with a conservative group that promotes alternatives to traditional public schools.

During his hearing, Cooper tried to explain his views on public education and a record that includes arrest warrants, an arrest for drunk driving and failures to appear in court on that and other traffic charges.

After the hearing, some members of the committee said Cooper's nomination was in trouble.

A spokeswoman for Hogan confirmed Cooper's withdrawal but offered no further comment. Cooper could not be reached for comment.

Democrats in the General Assembly have said they are concerned that Hogan has tried to use school board appointments to change state education policy when that couldn't be achieved through legislation. Lawmakers have expressed concern about several of the governor's nominees to the 12-member panel.

Cooper's toughest questioner Monday night was Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller, a member of the Senate committee.

"How can you make decisions for the state of Maryland when you don't pay your taxes to the state of Maryland?" Miller asked. The Calvert County Democrat was referring to Cooper's record of having tax liens filed against him by the Office of the Comptroller on multiple occasions.

Cooper explained that he ran into trouble when he was working as an independent contractor and didn't realize that taxes were not being withheld from his payments. He said he has worked with the Comptroller's Office to resolve his tax bill and is now on a payment plan.

But Miller said there were still pending judgments against Cooper.

"These judgments haven't been dismissed. They're still in effect," Miller said.

"There was not an intent not to pay taxes," Cooper said.

Miller then challenged Cooper on his record of falling behind on rent. He pointed to a record of Cooper receiving eviction notices from multiple landlords between 2009 and 2016.

"I'm current on my rent," Cooper assured the committee.

Miller said afterward that he was troubled by Cooper's record.

"Anybody that doesn't pay their taxes should not be seeking appointment to hold public office in the state of Maryland," Miller said. The Senate president had no comment Tuesday on Cooper's withdrawal.

Sen. Bill Ferguson, chairman of the committee, said he was more troubled by what he called Cooper's lack of experience in education policy.

"The State Board of Education oversees a $6 billion budget. Having gone to school doesn't qualify one for being on the State Board of Education," the Baltimore Democrat said.

Like other Democrats, Ferguson questioned how thoroughly the Governor's Office had vetted the Cooper nomination.

"It surprised me a great deal that the Governor's Office believed that Mr. Cooper was at the right point in his career to be nominated for the state board," he said.

Cooper told the committee that he was raised in Ohio in a household led by a single mother before moving to Washington to attend Howard University. He said his life experience had prepared him to serve on the school board.

But Sen. Jim Brochin, a Baltimore County Democrat, quizzed him about a bench warrant issued in 2010 after Cooper failed to appear in court on a charge of driving on a suspended license.

Court records also show that Cooper was arrested in 2013 for driving under the influence of alcohol. After initially failing to appear for trial and having his license suspended, he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of driving while impaired by alcohol and was given probation before judgment.

Cooper told senators the judge told him to "learn from it," and he did.

Brochin, a conservative Democrat who often votes with Republicans, said later that he was not satisfied with Cooper's answers.

"Can we do better than this appointee? Can we find someone as qualified without as much baggage to be on the school board?" Brochin said. "I think the answer is 'yes.'"

Other senators questioned Cooper's recent employment as "Baltimore activism manager" for the Institute for Justice, a conservative group that advocates for school choice and charter schools.

Cooper told senators he supports school choice but is not in favor of taking away money from traditional public schools. He said he no longer works for the group.

"I'm for strong public schools. I'm a product of public schools," he said.

