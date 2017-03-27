Lawmakers agree to Hogan's $28 million school funding offer

The General Assembly's budget leaders agreed Monday to accept Gov. Larry Hogan's offer of $28 million to help the Baltimore school system and others around the state where enrollment has declined, abandoning a proposal to bail out the districts without his assistance.

The apparent resolution would help the city school system close a $130 million budget shortfall in exchange for submitting to new state auditing requirements. Other jurisdictions would receive money to help close smaller budget gaps. The deal came as a Senate and House conference committee wrapped up negotiations on the state's $43.5 billion budget.

"We're very close. I'm loving life," said Del. Maggie McIntosh, the Baltimore Democrat who led negotiations for the House of Delegates.

McIntosh had previously proposed freeing money for Baltimore and 10 other school systems by reducing their pension payments to employees. She said in an interview Monday that although her "Plan B" would allow lawmakers to aid schools without the governor's assistance, she decided it was prudent to accept his help.

City school officials announced in January that a $130 million shortfall would force 1,000 employees layoffs — including teachers — and lead to larger class sizes.

The state's $23.7 million contribution to Baltimore's school system would roughly match the city government's promise of about $22 million, part of a deal reached with legislators that calls for the city and the state to provide $180 million in new funding over three years. Some of that money is contingent on legislation that would change how a state formula counts student enrollment. That measure, which has passed the House and is pending in a Senate committee, would help some districts with declining enrollment by counting students in full-day pre-K as part of their total.

In a statement, schools CEO Sonja Santelises said the new state money was a "major component of the state and city's plan to contribute $60 million toward closing the district's anticipated budget gap." A schools spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment on how the money would affect the system's budget decisions.

School officials have said they plan to slim the this year's shortfall by $30 million by making cuts to the central office and using reserve funds.

Lawmakers also agreed to give city schools an additional $7.5 million to pay for students' rides on Maryland Transit Administration buses next year. Other legislation would require all future rides to be free for students who stay late for extracurricular activities.

Caption Hogan announces new bipartisan ban on fracking Governor Larry Hogan addressed the media on Friday afternoon to announce a new bipartisan ban on fracking for the state of Maryland. Governor Larry Hogan addressed the media on Friday afternoon to announce a new bipartisan ban on fracking for the state of Maryland. Caption Paid sick leave bill passes Senate Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller and advocate Liz Richards express their satisfaction that the paid sick leave bill passed the Senate. (Erin Cox, Baltimore Sun video) Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller and advocate Liz Richards express their satisfaction that the paid sick leave bill passed the Senate. (Erin Cox, Baltimore Sun video)

The final version of the state budget will be considered Tuesday by both houses of the legislature.

Hogan spokesman Doug Mayer said "the governor was very happy with the budget, and was very happy to see a positive conclusion for the city schools."

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is expected to release her first budget proposal on Wednesday. The mayor has said she is looking to redirect $5.5 million from the police department budget toward the school system. Other money would come from snow removal and rainy day funds.

Meanwhile, City Council President Bernard C. "Jack" Young is seeking to cut $10 million from the police department budget and send that money to schools.

Pugh released a statement Monday thanking Hogan and McIntosh for their efforts.

"All parties involved recognize the importance of prioritizing our children's access to a quality education and partnering with schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises to give her the tools and resources to help our children thrive," Pugh said.

The mayor, a Democrat, said she looks forward to working with a commission that is now examining the state's education funding formula "so we can ensure a sustainable solution to the school system's funding difficulties."

To secure the extra state money, the legislature's negotiators tentatively agreed to accept Hogan's proposed accountability measures.

Sen. Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat on the Senate's conference team, said the plan involves "a lot of oversight and reporting" to make sure money is well spent by the Baltimore school system.

"How do we build confidence that there is not mismanagement, but structural problems?" he said.

Ferguson said the deal would require an outside, independent auditor to review the city school system's finances, both to watch how money is spent and accurately project how much needs to be spent in the future. Reports would be issued quarterly, along with special reports about future expenses.

The outside auditing would continue for three years, when the legislature is scheduled to revamp how it spends money on education statewide.

Mayer said the accountability measures were "important to every person involved in this conversation."

The proposed agreement would also require that charter schools receive an equitable share of the new money, a provision that Hogan sought.

The full House and Senate still must approve the deal.

Marietta English, president of the Baltimore Teachers Union, said she was pleased that the governor and lawmakers came together to provide money to the school system.

"We're going to continue to work with them, the district and the mayor to save as many jobs as possible," she said.

The governor and lawmakers also agreed to provide money for 10 other school districts where student enrollment has declined: Carroll County ($1.6 million), Allegany County ($793,000), Garrett County ($456,000), Somerset County ($455,000), Harford County ($356,000), Calvert County ($240,000), Kent County ($215,000), Cecil County ($190,000), Talbot County ($133,000) and Queen Anne's County ($22,000).

Carroll County Public Schools Superintendent Stephen Guthrie said the $1.6 million in state money "would go a long way to close our budget gap" of $3.9 million. He said much of the new money would go toward paying teacher salaries.

In Harford County, education leaders said much more money is needed to close the school system's projected $17 million budget gap.