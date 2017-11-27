Bernie Sanders, Ben Jealous to hold Medicare-for-all rally in Baltimore

Democrat Ben Jealous will pitch his plan for a state-based universal health care program next Wednesday during a Baltimore rally with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has pushed a similar “Medicare for all” plan in Congress.

Jealous, the former head of the NAACP who is running for governor, has promised a Maryland plan that would provide health insurance to every state resident.

His campaign did not provide details Monday on how the plan would work or how to pay for it, saying that would be released shortly before the 7:30 p.m. rally Dec. 6 at the Notre Dame of Maryland University’s campus.

Jealous was a surrogate for Sanders during the 2016 campaign primary, and Sanders has endorsed Jealous in the eight-way Democratic primary race for governor.

Jealous has embraced several of the progressive policies championed by Sanders, including a $15-an-hour minimum wage and a call to reduce mass incarceration.

The Jealous campaign said the plan for universal health care will build on Maryland’s all-payer system, which sets universal rates for hospital services statewide. Maryland is the only state in the country with such an all-payer system of uniform, regulated hospital services.

Sanders’ “Medicare for all” plan is modeled on Canada’s single-payer national health care system.

