State plans to sell former Rosewood hospital to Stevenson University

The state plans to sell the former Rosewood Hospital Center, an institution for the developmentally disabled until its closing in 2009, to Stevenson University for the school's planned expansion.

A proposal to sell the 117 acres of the Owings Mills property to the university for $1 is scheduled for a vote Wednesday by the Board of Public Works.

As part of the agreement, Stevenson will assume responsibility for environmental remediation. Before the deal closes, the Maryland Department of the Environment will have to certify that the school has completed the work. The university is scheduled to receive $16 million in state grants through 2019 for remediation.

According to the Department of General Services, the deal is justified because the Rosewood site now "represents a blighted area and a nuisance" and has been the site of vandalism and other crimes. The department said the state has spent $17 million to maintain the property since 2010. The sale is expected to spare the state those costs after the deal is completed.

The deed agreement will require Stevenson to use the property for educational purposes for at least 15 years after the deal is scheduled to be finalized in October 2019. Stevenson has agreed to spend at least $20 million on capital improvements to the property.

Rosewood was founded in 1888 as the Maryland Asylum and Training School for the Feeble Minded. It would later be named the Rosewood State Training School and eventually the Rosewood Center.

The hospital once housed as many as 3,000 patients, but at the time of its closing the number had dwindled to 166.

Stevenson expressed an interest in acquiring the property when it was declared surplus in 2010. The former Villa Julie College, renamed Stevenson in 2008, is a private coeducational university with an enrollment of more than 4,000 students in undergraduate and graduate programs.

The institution had a checkered history. The hospital was repeatedly cited for abuse and neglect of its patients. For decades in the early Twentieth Century, it was used a source of slave labor by Baltimore socialites who pressed women into unpaid domestic service with the help of lawyers.

The property continued to have a troubled record even after its closing under pressure from disability rights advocates. In 2013, a University of Maryland campus police officer was shot in the head and critically injured by an instructor during a Baltimore police training exercise that was later found to have been conducted without state authorization.

