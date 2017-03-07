Democrats grill Rod Rosenstein on Russia

Maryland U.S. Attorney Rod J. Rosenstein faced a barrage of questions from Democratic senators Tuesday about how he would handle investigations into Russian meddling in last year's election if he is confirmed to serve as the No. 2 official at Department of Justice.

"We need steel spines, not weak knees, when it comes to political independence in the Department of Justice," said the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California. "There is a real danger that the Department of Justice could become politicized."

Rosenstein, Maryland's federal prosecutor since 2005, was nominated by President Donald Trump in January to serve as the deputy attorney general. His otherwise non controversial appointment was thrust into the contentious debate over Russian involvement in the election and alleged ties to Trump's campaign last week when Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced he would recuse himself from investigations into that matter.

Sessions' recusal would leave the responsibility for overseeing such a probe — including whether to appoint a special counsel — to the deputy attorney general. Democrats are attempting to use Rosenstein's confirmation to pressure the Justice Department to agree to name an independent investigator, and one senator after another pressed him to say whether he would consider such a move if confirmed.

Rosenstein, appointed U.S. attorney by President George W. Bush and retained by President Barack Obama, offered little indication of his approach, saying he had not been briefed on the matter and wasn't prepared to commit to a course of action. He noted that the current acting deputy attorney general, Dana Boente, had not set up an independent counsel and said he did not have any information to question that decision.

"As far as I'm concerned, every investigation conducted by the Department of Justice is an independent investigation," Rosenstein said, who argued in his opening remarks that party affiliation is irrelevant to his work.

"The answer is," he said, "I'm simply not in a position to answer the question."

Republicans dismissed the Democratic line of questioning as political grandstanding.

"Any talk of a special counsel is premature, at best," said Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the Republican chairman of the Judiciary Committee. "The notion that somehow a special counsel will bring facts to light just isn't true."

Rosenstein's independence, Grassley said, "is beyond reproach."

Rosenstein has won high marks in Maryland from both sides of the aisle, a fact that is likely to help him weather the political storm swirling around his nomination. He was introduced Tuesday by Maryland's two Democrats senators, Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, both of whom said they would support him.

"Mr. Rosenstein is the right person at the right time," Cardin said. "I am confident of his judgment on these issues."

