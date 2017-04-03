Rosenstein moves forward for deputy attorney general

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday advanced Maryland U.S. Attorney Rod J. Rosenstein's nomination to serve as the No. 2 official at the Justice Department with a wide, bipartisan margin.

Rosenstein, whose nomination had been caught up in questions over how he will approach Russian involvement in last year's election, was approved 19-1 by the committee and now moves to the full Senate.

"It's imperative that the Justice Department have senior leadership in place as soon as possible," said Sen. Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican and the committee's chairman, who described Rosenstein as "highly qualified."

Rosenstein's otherwise noncontroversial nomination was thrust into the debate over Russia after Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he will recuse himself from investigations into the matter. That move would leave the decision making over an investigation — including whether an independent prosecute is named — to Rosenstein.

Rosenstein's appointment has become overshadowed by the consideration of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch — who was also approved by the committee Monday. That vote fell along party lines, and Gorsuch's nomination is headed toward a showdown on the Senate floor.

The only 'no' on Rosenstein, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, said the nominee has an "impressive background," but said he opposed him because he has not committed to appoint an outside investigator to look into Russia.

"I would vote for him if he agreed to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the Russian interference in our past election," the Connecticut Democrat said.

During his confirmation hearing last month, Rosenstein he would make that call only after being briefed on the matter.

Rosenstein, a 52-year-old Bethesda resident, is the nation's longest-serving U.S. attorney. He has won high marks in Maryland from both sides of the aisle and was introduced at his his confirmation hearing by the state's two Democratic senators.

The committee also approved Rachel Brand, a former assistant attorney general, to serve in the No. 3 position at the department on a party-line vote.

