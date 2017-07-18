Maya Rockeymoore, wife of Rep. Elijah Cummings, considering run for Maryland governor

Maya Rockeymoore, the head of a public policy firm in Washington who is married to Democratic U.S. Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, says she is considering a run for Maryland governor.

“I’m seriously looking at this race because I have a bold vision for a better, stronger Maryland,” Rockeymoore said in a statement issued to The Baltimore Sun Tuesday afternoon. “As a proud progressive who has dedicated my adult life to advancing the well being of kids, families, communities, and the environment, I firmly believe that Maryland is ready for a different kind of leader, one who can offer real solutions, forge a path toward inclusive growth, and stand up to Trump’s regressive agenda.”

Rockeymoore, who holds a doctoral degree in political science, is president of Global Policy Solutions, which is described as “a social change strategy firm dedicated to making policy work for people and their environments.”

She also has held positions at the National Urban League and the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation and worked for Democratic congressmen, according to her biography on her company website.

Rockeymoore did not respond to a request for comment beyond her statement.

If she runs, Rockeymoore would be the first woman to enter the race to unseat Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

Several Democrats have already launched campaigns, including: Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III, state Sen. Richard Madaleno, former NAACP President Ben Jealous, tech entrepreneur Alec Ross and Jim Shea, former chair of the Venable law firm.

Other Democrats who are considering a run include Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, U.S. Rep. John Delaney and Douglas F. Gansler, the former attorney general who ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in 2014.

Rockeymoore’s interest in the gubernatorial race was first reported by the Maryland Matters political blog.

CAPTION Trump administration permits 15,000 new foreign worker visas that could benefit crab industry. Trump administration permits 15,000 new foreign worker visas that could benefit crab industry. CAPTION Montgomery County Senator Richard Madaleno announces that he is running for Maryland governor. (Michael Dresser, Baltimore Sun video) Montgomery County Senator Richard Madaleno announces that he is running for Maryland governor. (Michael Dresser, Baltimore Sun video)

pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter