Maya Rockeymoore Cummings suspends campaign for Maryland governor

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Maya Rockeymoore Cummings suspended her campaign Friday “due to personal considerations.”

A public policy consultant who is the wife of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, Rockeymoore Cummings was the last of eight Democrats running for governor to declare her candidacy. In October, she gained the potentially lucrative endorsement of the national political group Emily’s List, which works to elect female candidates.

Rockeymoore Cummings has worked in and around politics for decades but was a first time candidate.

The emailed statement from the Rockeymoore Cummings campaign did not elaborate on why she dropped out of the crowded primary race for governor, and the campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The decision comes weeks before a crucial fundraising reporting deadline that will reveal how much the Democrats seeking the nomination have raised in the past year.

Incumbent Republican Gov. Larry Hogan already has a sizeable war chest. Last year, he had $5 million on hand for the race.

Rockeymoore Cummings did not mention fundraising or another factor in her decision to suspend her campaign.

“I thank all of the people across the country who have supported my campaign and those whom I have met on the campaign trail who also fervently believe that we can and must do better for the people of Maryland,” her statement said.

This story will be updated.

CAPTION Peter Franchot, Comptroller of Maryland, and Eric Best, general manager of Bob Hall LLC, express opposing views about the recommendations by the Reform on Tap task force which will make sweeping changes to Maryland’s laws regulating breweries. (Michael Dresser/Baltimore Sun) Peter Franchot, Comptroller of Maryland, and Eric Best, general manager of Bob Hall LLC, express opposing views about the recommendations by the Reform on Tap task force which will make sweeping changes to Maryland’s laws regulating breweries. (Michael Dresser/Baltimore Sun) CAPTION In a mixed message, President Trump criticized the FBI and then vowed unqualified support for law enforcement. (Dec. 15, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) In a mixed message, President Trump criticized the FBI and then vowed unqualified support for law enforcement. (Dec. 15, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR)

ecox@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ErinatTheSun