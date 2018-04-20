Hogan calls for do-over on transportation contract after ethics flap

Gov. Larry Hogan called on his transportation chief to scrap a contract to launch a massive state road project and begin the process anew after an ethical concern arose in the initial effort.

The $68.5 million contract would have paid a consortium of companies to oversee a part of Hogan’s $7.6 billion plan to relieve traffic congestion on major highways in the Baltimore-Washington corridor. But among the winning bidders in the expedited process was a firm with ties to Transportation Secretary Peter K. Rahn.

Rahn was employed by the company leading the consortium, Kansas City-based HNTB Corp., as a senior executive immediately before he joined the Hogan administration.

The letter, publicly released Friday evening, said “a focus on speed cannot and should not ever come at the expense of the full and complete transparency that the taxpayers of Maryland expect and deserve. ...I am not satisfied that our threshold for transparency has been met in this case.”

The Board of Public Works delayed a vote on the contract on Wednesday when the personal tie came to light.

meredith.cohn@baltsun.com

twitter.com/mercohn