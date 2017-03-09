Move by USDA to strip animal welfare data undermines Maryland puppy mill law.

The effectiveness of a new Maryland law banning pet shops from selling dogs raised in "puppy mills" is in question after the U.S. Department of Agriculture stripped an online database of animal welfare reports from its website.

The move by the federal agency threatens to undermine the compromise measure, which sailed through the General Assembly last year with the backing of animal welfare advocates and the pet industry. The new law only permits sales of dogs from breeders with a good track record of USDA inspections.

The law was underpinned by what looked like a robust transparency measure: would be pet-buyers, advocates and law enforcement could check an online database of USDA records to make sure stores were keeping in line. But in early February, the department abruptly removed the database from its website.

Del. Benjamin Kramer, the legislation's sponsor in the House of Delegates last year, called the federal agency's move an extreme disappointment.

"We now will have no information about what the puppy mills are doing and how they're being cited and which are the more egregious violators," the Montgomery County Democrat said. "It's an abhorrent industry to begin with, quite frankly, and producing dogs and cats on an industrial line like manufacturing cars is absolutely inexcusable."

The USDA's move has not stopped pet stores from selling puppies. But it's become more difficult for consumers to vet suppliers and stores, and Kramer has proposed legislation that would require pet stores to seek more data themselves.

Mitch Thomson, the owner of Just Puppies in Towson and Rockville, said his team already goes the extra mile to ensure the puppies they sell are healthy and raised humanely.

"We don't try to withhold information on our kennels," Thomson said. "Our kennels are all in good standing with the USDA and if they're not, we can't buy from them.

"There's a lot of negative connotations and campaigns against pet stores. I think there's probably some pet stores out there that don't do a good job, but we don't think of ourselves as one of those."

It's not clear why the USDA took the data down. It came shortly after the inaguration of Republican President Donald Trump and amid reports that other federal websites were altered or deleted by incoming officials.

But the USDA has said it began the process that ended in the removal of the data well before Trump took office.

A spokeswoman for the department would only say that the USDA continually reviews court cases involving the Freedom of Information Act, which governs the public release of government records, and related guidance from the Department of Justice.

The spokeswoman declined to say whether there was a specific new court ruling or piece of guidance that affected the publication of the animal welfare records.

Whatever the cause, Robert Likins, an official at the Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council, said, "The move caught us all by surprise."

The USDA has been putting some of the records back online. But Emily Hovermale, the Maryland director for the Humane Society of the the United States, said the group estimates that 99 percent of the data relating to dog breeders remains unavailable.

She said that makes it easier for puppy mills — a term used to describe breeders that raise animals in unsafe, unsanitary conditions — to sell dogs in the state. Maryland is one of a handful of states that have similar laws whose effectiveness has now been called into question.

"The data that was removed was absolutely essential for the enforcement of the law," she said. "Without it, the law is basically unenforceable. Consumers are unable to confirm that the stores are complying with the law."

Likins said the pet industry is pushing the USDA to put as much of the data back online as possible because pet buyers have come to expect transparency and assurances that they are buying an animal that has been raised humanely.

Likins said there are legitimate privacy concerns because many breeders are small family farms that have been the targets of harrassment, but he thinks a resolution can be reached.

"This industry needs transparency in order to maintain its credibility," he said.

Travis Martz, an attorney for Just Puppies who tracks legislation in Annapolis, said when the pet stores learned the USDA data had been taken down they worried that animal welfare advocates would argue that the Maryland law was unenforceable and would push for the stores to stop selling puppies.

Instead, he said, the detente seems to have held.

"They clearly wanted to have the blackout lifted as much as we do," Martz said.

