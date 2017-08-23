Baltimore Mayor Pugh says she's 'praying for' Trump after Confederate monuments comments

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh on Wednesday responded to President Donald J. Trump’s criticism of her decision to remove Confederate monuments from public spaces in the city.

Pugh said she was “praying for” Trump, and added that her decision helped Baltimore avoid the kind of chaos Phoenix encountered outside the president’s rally Tuesday night.

“I heard the criticism of the president as it relates to the monuments being taken down and how he portrayed those who took them down,” Pugh said. “While he was rallying in Arizona, we didn’t have riots in Baltimore. He had riots. I’m praying for him. I’m praying for him because he needs to understand that love is the answer, not disrespecting anyone. … I would hope that as he reviews his remarks he understands that is not the way to win. Winning means bringing people together.”

Last week, Pugh ordered contractors to remove four monuments from public spaces while the city figures out what to do with them.

Trump took to Twitter to criticize the decision — and others like it around the country.

“Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal fo our beautiful statues and monuments,” he wrote. “You … can’t change history but you can learn from it. Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson — who’s next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish!”

Baltimore moved swiftly to remove statues of former Supreme Court chief justice Roger Taney; Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson; and two others to lower-ranking confederates after deadly violence in Charlottesville, Va. during a neo-Nazi protest over the proposed removal of a statue there.

“I didn’t want people walking down my streets making noise and fighting each other,” Pugh said. “The charter of the city says the mayor has a right ot protect my city. I was protecting my city.”

Trump held his first campaign-style rally since the violence in Charlottesville on Tuesday night. In Phoenix, he blamed reporters for the negative fallout he has received over his responses to the hate-filled violence in Virginia.

Trump’s Phoenix rally drew thousands of supporters, but also protesters. After it finished, police used pepper spray to turn back protesters as some threw objects at officers. Shouting matches and brief scuffles between protesters and Trump supporters broke out near the event.

In her weekly news conference, Pugh also addressed the vandalism of a statue of explorer Christopher Columbus. An unknown man struck the base of the Columbus statue near Herring Run Park in Baltimore repeatedly with a sledgehammer this week.

“That’s something that should not have occurred,” Pugh said. “We’re going to repair the monument.”

The mayor said she has appointed a task force to decide what to do with the Confederate monuments she has removed.

“We’ve got calls out to the cemeteries and the museums. I’m looking forward to the suggestions the task force is making,” Pugh said.

