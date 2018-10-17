Pugh blames drug wars, shortage of police for Baltimore's recent violence

Mayor Catherine Pugh blames Baltimore’s recent spike in violence on the city’s drug wars and a shortage of police officers.

“You’ve heard about the war on drugs. There is a drug war,” she said. “People are protecting their territories with guns.”

Her comments Wednesday during her weekly news conference came a day after 11 people were shot — three fatally — with 24 hours.

Pugh said she’s directed city agencies to look at what’s changed recently, following a few months at the start of the year when the city saw crime trending downward.

“We’re not accepting this,” Pugh said of the spike in homicides.

The mayor was vague Wednesday about her timeline to appoint a permanent police commissioner, whose priority it will be to drive down the number of shootings.

Baltimore’s interim police commissioner, Gary Tuggle, has withdrawn from consideration for the job.

Pugh repeated that Tuggle’s successor — who will be the fourth person this year to hold the post — will be named by the end of the month. But she did not provide details, such as how the pool of candidates has been narrowed.

“We’re very close,” she said. “Very close.”

trichman@baltsun.com

twitter.com/TaliRichman