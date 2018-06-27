As they count provisional ballots, officials will use spreadsheet to hunt for voters affected by MVA glitch

The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration provided the state elections board with a spreadsheet listing all the voters affected by data transfer glitch — a document that will be a vital part of efforts to make sure the votes of some 80,000 affected people are counted.

After discovering the true magnitude of the problem the night before primary Election Day, Nikki Charlson, the state’s deputy elections administrator, said officials’ main focus now is ensuring votes get tallied accurately.

“We want to make sure that the counties have all the information they have on the affected voters so they can make the right canvassing decision,” Charlson said.

The MVA says changes to the voters’ addresses or party affiliation weren’t transferred from its systems over to the state Board of Elections because of a computer programming error. Gov. Larry Hogan has ordered a review by the Department of Transportation’s auditor.

Charlson said the computer issue hasn’t yet been resolved, so officials are relying on the spreadsheet.

Most of the affected voters were notified by email that they would have to cast a provisional ballot, an option for people who are registered voters but who show up at the wrong polling place or whose voter record doesn’t match what is in official database.

Local elections boards have to analyze the provisional ballots to make sure they can be counted starting next Thursday. That review will now include checking the spreadsheet manually to see if the voter was one of those affected by the problem at the MVA, to ensure officials are using the most up-to-date voter information.

“It’s adding a step or two when the local election officials are reviewing each application,” Charlson said. “They’re still going to be ready to canvass provisional ballots next Thursday.”

Some voters reported getting the email from the state elections board saying they had been affected but were then able to vote in the normal way. Charlson said officials aren’t sure what happened in those cases.

Others in which voters were told to cast a provisional ballot despite not receiving the warning she attributed to people trying to vote a party they’re not registered with or trying to vote at the wrong location.

Charlson said there were no warning signs that data wasn’t being transferred from the MVA. The data is shared daily and the number of records to be updated each day varies from less than 100 to about 2,600.

“We wouldn't know we were missing this subset of data,” Charlson said.

Some voters expressed frustration at the experience of voting provisionally.

Sarah Benas, a 27-year-old Medfield woman who works in accounting, went to the elementary school in her neighborhood around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to vote using a provisional ballot since she had recently moved from nearby Hampden and knew she was one of the potential 80,000 voters affected by the MVA snafu.

She said she was told voting using a provisional ballot involved only recording her personal information — not making any actual candidate selections. She protested the lack of actually voting, and said she talked to two workers, who eventually called an election official. Finally, the workers got clarification that she did, indeed, also need to record her vote for specific candidates.

“When I asked for an actual ballot with a list of candidates, they kept trying to tell me that a provisional ballot was different, that all I had to do was fill out the personal info form and that for provisional votes, you vote for the whole party,” said Benas, adding, “I told them that didn’t make any sense.”

“I don’t know how much they were trained on provisional ballots,” she said. “I am definitely concerned other people had a similar experience.”

Susan Keller, 59-year-old homemaker, moved from one home to another in Carroll County in May and changed her address and voter registration information online. When she went on the web to check her polling location, she discovered her voter registration information had not been updated. She learned from the website to go to the new polling location and ask for a provisional ballot.

There, Keller said she encountered election judges who seemed to be “really befuddled.”

“One suggested I go back to my old polling location,” Kelley, a Republican, said. She is also suspicious about the circumstances that led to the situation.

“As a Republican in a blue state, I vote anyway even though it's usually an exercise in futility,” Keller said. “I do wonder whether this situation was really just ‘an error’ or an attempt to quash voter rights.”

David Zinner said voters were not the only ones disheartened.

He has been a chief election judge in Howard County for a dozen years. He said he and other election workers at his polling place in Columbia were not given any information about the likely onslaught of provisional voters, or how to handle them. Judges are trained to process provisional ballots, he said, but the extreme situation demanded communication from state officials. The board must be nimble to respond to major issues, he said.

“You don’t want to blindside your judges,” Zinner said. “There was a serious gap in communication.”

Zinner said about 775 voters cast ballots at Long Reach High School Tuesday, including more than 20 provisional ballots.

Reporter Yvonne Wenger contributed to this article.

