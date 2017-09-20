Maryland boosting incentives to recruit correctional officers

Maryland will offer a $5,000 recruitment bonus to new correctional officers in an effort to alleviate a persistent problem with vacancies in the state prison system.

Stephen T. Moyer, the state Secretary of Public Safety and Correctional Services, will hold a news conference Thursday outside a recently closed part of the old Baltimore City Detention Center to announce the new incentive.

According to a department notice, Moyer will announce that it will offer any recruit that completes training at its academy a $2,000 bonus. Officers who successfully complete their one-year probationary period will be given an added $3,000.

The incentives are part of a strategy the Hogan administration has adopted to reduce the number of vacant positions in the ranks of officers at its prisons and state-run pretrial detention facilities. Vacancies ballooned in the first year-and-a-half of the Hogan administration, from about 325 the month he was inaugurated to more than 700 in October 2016.

The reduced staff led to complaints from correctional officers and their union about forced overtime and more dangerous conditions.

Department officials have since reported that they filled more than 300 of those vacancies as of July by downsizing one large facility and closing another, freeing officers to be assigned to facilities with staff shortages. But officials concede that hiring new officers to replace retiring veterans remains a challenge.

Moyer will make the announcement outside the Jail Industries Building, which last month became the final part of the old city jail to close after Gov. Larry Hogan ordered in 2015 that the decrepit facility be shut down.

The department already offers a $500 incentive to employees who recommend a successful correctional officer candidate. But correctional officers report that recent recruiting classes have been too small to make serious inroads into the vacancy problem.

Jazzemen Knoderer, a spokeswoman for AFSCME Council 3, said the announcement validates what the union and its members have been saying for years.

“For too long, the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services didn’t take the initiative to attract new officers. A hiring bonus is a small step toward addressing the staffing crisis,” she said. “The Hogan administration needs to develop a strategy to retain officers with years of experience who are currently working in dangerously understaffed corrections facilities across Maryland.”

While the department says it has alleviated the vacancies at some of its facilities, others still report high vacancy rates. State figures show the Maryland Correctional Institution at Jessup, one of Maryland’s most troubled prisons, still had 59 vacancies in July — up from 18 in January 2015. Eastern Correctional Institution in Somerset County, where the department fired more than a dozen correctional officers after a corruption probe in 2016, still had 45 vacancies as of July -- twice the number at the start of 2015.

