Prince George's County to sue Trump administration over concerns census would undercount African-Americans

Prince George’s County officials said Wednesday that they will join with the NAACP to sue the Trump administration over concerns that its plan for the 2020 census would lead to a significant undercount of African-American residents.

The preemptive lawsuit by Maryland’s second-largest county comes as civil rights organizations and some members of Congress have raised concerns that cost-saving efforts will lead to less outreach in hard-to-count regions of the country.

Prince George’s County had among the highest undercounts of any large jurisdiction in the nation during the last census, with officials estimating the count missed 2.3 percent of the population. Baltimore City had the second-highest undercount in Maryland, at just over 2 percent.

Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor, will announce the lawsuit on Wednesday. The litigation was first reported by The Washington Post.

The issue raised in the lawsuit is separate from news this week that the Census Bureau intends to include a question about citizenship in 2020. That announcement led to an outcry from some groups — and a lawsuit from California — who say the question will cause an undercount among non-citizens.

The decennial census is important for cities and counties because the estimates are plugged into formulas that decide how hundreds of billions of dollars are allocated. Because of that, population counts are often the subject of challenges and lawsuits after their release.

Baltimore challenged the results of the last census, resulting in a small adjustment in 2013.

But in this case, the NAACP is bringing a lawsuit before the counting begins. The civil rights group has been arguing for months that the Census Bureau’s plan for 2020 will not adequately reach minorities.

Like other federal agencies, the Census Bureau is leaning more on digital interactions to reach the public. Agency officials believe more than half the population will respond to the 2020 census online. But that has raised questions from the NAACP and other groups about reaching populations that are not as digitally connected.

The 2010 census undercounted 2.1 percent of the African American population, the Census Bureau estimated.

Civil rights groups have also pointed to questions about funding for the agency. Congress included $2.8 billion for the Census Bureau in the $1.3 trillion spending measure President Donald J. Trump signed on Friday. But earlier funding shortfalls forced the bureau to abandon “dress rehearsal” tests last year.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has told lawmakers that the 2020 census will cost $15.6 billion.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Tuesday that the citizenship question would be included to “provide data that’s necessary for the Department of Justice to protect voter rights, specifically to help us comply with the Voting Rights Act.”

