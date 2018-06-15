Down-ballot races helping to drive turnout in lackluster primary

Steven Turner isn’t terribly excited about voting for governor this year.

The Baltimore man was motivated, however, to visit the polls Thursday to vote for Marilyn J. Mosby in the Democratic primary for state’s attorney. Turner said Mosby saved the city from rioting three years ago when she charged police officers in the death of Freddie Gray.

“She’s a good woman,” Turner, 51, said after casting his ballot during early voting at the Westside Skill Center in Edmondson Village. “Those kids were burning the city down. If it wasn’t for her, we wouldn’t have no city.”

During an often sleepy Democratic primary for governor — the six major candidates agree on most issues — Maryland primary voters find themselves in an unusual position this year. Many are finding that the most compelling, heated and, frankly, interesting races are located further down the ballot.

“People ask me about the delegates’ race and the state’s attorney’s race,” said Mark Parker, pastor of Breath of God Lutheran Church in Highlandtown.

And the Democratic primary for governor?

“I know very few people who are all in for any of those candidates,” he said.

Turnout during early primary voting, which started Thursday, is up this year from 2014, the year of the last gubernatorial election. Analysts say competitive down-ballot races — for county executives, state’s attorneys, the General Assembly and Congress — are driving voters to the polls.

Contested primaries in Baltimore City and Baltimore, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties are in some cases drawing more attention, energy and money than some leading candidates can muster in the race for governor. Analyst say higher interest in those races could help gubernatorial candidates from those jurisdictions — County Executive Rushern Baker in Prince George’s, for example, and state Sen. Richard S. Madeleno in Montgomery.

The winner of the Democratic primary will challenge Republican Gov. Larry Hogan in November. Early voting continues through Thursday; Primary Election Day is June 26.

Candidates for Baltimore state’s attorney and Baltimore County executive have made more television ad buys in Baltimore than some leading gubernatorial candidates. Candidates in Montgomery and Prince George’s have been airing ads on the major stations in the expensive Washington market, while most of the gubernatorial campaigns have not.

Former Maryland Secretary of State John T. Willis, an executive in residence at the University of Baltimore School of Public and International Affairs, studies voter turnout.

“Some candidates in Prince George’s and Montgomery are spending more than the governor’s race,” he said. “There are contested primaries in Baltimore County too. The turnout in those jurisdictions should be higher than four years ago.”

Two factors push voters to the polls, Willis says: Competitive races and big issues.

“Competition drives turnout,” he said. “But I don’t know there’s a lot of issue difference in the gubernatorial primary.”

Campaign spending in the Democratic primary race for governor is down significantly from our years ago. The six major candidates have spent about $7.4 million so far. At this point four years ago, the three major Democrats had spent about $10 million.

But local races are making up the difference.

County Executive candidates Jim Brochin in Baltimore County, David Blair in Montgomery, and Angela Alsobrooks in Prince George’s have each spent nearly $1 million.

Harry Fox, a retired lawyer from Pikesville, expects more Baltimore County voters to cast ballots in the county executive race than four years ago. The seat is now open; in 2014, Kevin Kamenetz was running for reelection.

“It’s an extremely capable field,” said Fox, 73. “I think there’s widespread interest.”

In Democrat-dominated Montgomery and Prince George’s, voters said they were motivated to come out by hotly contested races for county executive and County Council.

At an early voting center in Laurel on Friday, signs for candidates in Prince George’s County races were many. Signs for the gubernatorial candidates were few.

Dels. Joseline Pena-Melnyk and Ben Barnes, both seeking reelection, were at the site to greet voters.

Pena-Melnyk said she was there for the first day of early voting, too.

“Not one person asked about the governor’s race,” she said.

Barnes agrees.

“The gubernatorial race is not exciting people,” he said. “There’s something missing.”

The scene was similar at an early voting site in Burtonsville in Montgomery County. Ben Davis passed out literature for Democratic council candidate Danielle Meitiv.

Davis said there’s enthusiasm to vote — just not for governor.

“I think a lot of Democrats have decided that Hogan is going to win anyway,” he said. “I think it’s the county executive race that’s really bringing people out.”

The open county executive seat has drawn six Democrats; four at-large county council seats have drawn 33 candidates.

“Almost everyone you bump into knows one or two of the candidates,” Davis said.

Turnout jumped 53 percent on the first day of early voting. More than 31,000 people cast ballots, up from about 20,000 four years ago.

The increases were largest in those jurisdictions with high-profile races. Voting in Prince George’s County more than doubled, from 2,727 voters to 5,615. Baltimore, Baltimore County and Montgomery County all saw large increases as well.

Early voting has increased in every election since Maryland adopted it in 2010 as elections officials have expanded the number of centers.

Willis and others say higher-than-usual turnout for competitive down-ballot races could benefit gubernatorial candidates who run strongest in those counties. More voters in the competitive race for Prince George’s County executive, for instance, should mean more voters for Baker, who is running for governor after eight years in that job.

Baker could benefit from the race between Alsobrooks, former Congresswoman Donna Edwards and state Sen. Anthony Muse.

Similarly, Madeleno could enjoy a boost from competitive races in Montgomery, where county executive, county council and a rare House seat are all open.

“Rich certainly wants a heavy turnout in Montgomery County,” Willis said.