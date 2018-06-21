Today is the last day of early voting in Maryland. Here's what you need to know.

Thursday is the final day for early voting in the Maryland primary election. Here’s what you need to know.
When can I vote?
Voting centers are open 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Where can I vote?
There are 78 early voting centers this year, up from 67 two years ago. There are 11 centers each in Prince George’s, Montgomery and Baltimore counties. There are seven centers each in Baltimore and Anne Arundel County and four each in Howard and Harford counties. You can find a full list of locations throughout the state at the bottom of this article, or on the state Board of Elections website.
What if I’m not registered to vote?
Marylanders who are are already registered to vote can cast their ballots as usual. Those who are not registered to vote but are eligible to register can go to early voting centers in their counties, provide documents proving a home address and then cast their votes.
When is the official primary?
June 26.
Who’s up for election? Where can I learn more about the candidates?
Voters will be casting ballots in primary races for governor, Baltimore state’s attorney, county executive, county council and more.
Learn more about the candidates with The Baltimore Sun’s Maryland Voter Guide.
When will early voting for the general election take place?
Oct. 25-Nov. 1.
A full list of early voting centers is below.
» Allegany County (1 center)
Allegany County Office Complex, 701 Kelly Road, Room 100, Cumberland
» Anne Arundel County (7 centers)
Odenton Regional Library, 1325 Annapolis Road Odenton
Glen Burnie Regional Library, 1010 Eastway Glen Burnie
Severna Park Community Library, 45 West McKinsey Road, Severna Park
Roger “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center, 273 Hilltop Lane, Annapolis
Edgewater Community Library, 25 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater
Crofton Community Library, 1681 Riedel Road, Crofton,
Anne Arundel County Board of Elections, 6740 Baymeadow Drive, Glen Burnie
» Baltimore City (7 centers)
Public Safety Training Center, 3500 W. Northern Parkway (Enter on Manhattan Ave)
Southeast Anchor Library, 3601 Eastern Avenue
Mount Pleasant Church & Ministries, 6000 Radecke Avenue
The League for People with Disabilities, 1111 E. Coldspring Lane
Westside Skill Center, 4501 Edmondson Avenue (Enter on Athol Ave)
University of Maryland at Baltimore Community Engagement Center, 1 North Poppleton Street
Dr. Carter G. Woodson Modular Building School #160, 2501 Seabury Road
» Baltimore County (11 centers)
Towson University – Administration Building, 7720 York Road, Towson
Arbutus Recreation Center, 865 Sulphur Spring Road, Halethorpe
Honeygo Run Community Center, 9033 Honeygo Boulevard, Perry Hall
Sollers Point Multi-Purpose Center, 323 Sollers Point Road, Dundalk
Randallstown Community Center, 3505 Resource Drive Randallstown
Victory Villa Community Center, 404 E Compass Road
Center for MD Agriculture & Farm Park, 1114 Shawan Road, Cockeysville
Reisterstown Senior Center – Hannah More Campus, 12035 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown
Woodlawn Community Center, 2120 Gwynn Oak Avenue, Woodlawn
Jacksonville Recreation Center at Sweet Air Park, 3605 B Sweet Air Road, Jacksonville
County Campus Metro Centre at Owings Mills, 10302 Grand Central Avenue, Owings Mills
» Calvert County (1 center)
Community Resources Building 30 Duke Street – Lower Level, Prince Frederick
» Caroline County (1 center)
Caroline County Health & Public Services Building, 403 S. Seventh Street, Suite 112 Denton
» Carroll County (2 centers)
Westminster Senior Activities Center, 125 Stoner Avenue, Westminster
South Carroll Swim Club, 1900 W. Liberty Road, Westminster
» Cecil County (1 center)
Cecil County Administration Building – Elk Room, 200 Chesapeake Boulevard, Elkton
» Charles County (2 center)
La Plata Firehouse, 911 Washington Avenue, La Plata,
Gleneagles Neighborhood Center, 4900 Kirkcaldy Court Waldorf
» Dorchester County (1 center)
Dorchester County Office Building, 501 Court Lane Cambridge
» Frederick County (4 centers)
Frederick Senior Center, 1440 Taney Avenue, Frederick
Thurmont Regional Library, 76 E. Moser Road Thurmont
Urbana Regional Library 9020 Amelung Street Frederick, MD 21704
» Garrett County (2 centers)
Oakland Community Center (The Armory), 14 N. 8th Street, Oakland
Northern Outreach Center, 12601 National Pike Grantsville
» Harford County (4 centers)
McFaul Activity Center, 525 W. MacPhail Road, Bel Air
Edgewood Library, 629 Edgewood Road, Edgewood,
Aberdeen Fire Department, 21 N. Rogers Street, Aberdeen
Jarrettsville Library, 3722 Norrisville Road, Jarrettsville
» Howard County (4 centers)
The Bain Senior Center, 5470 Ruth Keeton Way, Columbia
Miller Branch Library, 9421 Frederick Road, Ellicott City
Ridgely's Run Community Center, 8400 Mission Road Jessup
Howard County Fairgrounds, 2210 Fairgrounds Road West Friendship
» Kent County (1 center)
Kent County Public Library, 408 High Street Chestertown
» Montgomery County (11 centers)
Germantown Community Recreation Center, 18905 Kingsview Road, Germantown
Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation Center, 14906 Old Columbia Pike, Burtonsville
Executive Office Building Auditorium, 101 Monroe Street, Rockville
Silver Spring Civic Building at Veterans Plaza, One Veterans Place, Silver Spring
Activity Center at Bohrer Park Social Hall, 506 S. Frederick Avenue, Gaithersburg
Damascus Community Recreation Center Social Hall, 25520 Oak Drive, Damascus
Jane E. Lawton Community Recreation Center Social Hall, 4301 Willow Lane, Chevy Chase
Mid-County Community Recreation Center, Social Hall 2004 Queensguard Road, Silver Spring
St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 11801 Claridge Road, Wheaton
Potomac Community Recreation Center, 11315 Falls Road, Potomac
Sandy Spring Volunteer Fire Department, 17921 Brooke Road, Sandy Spring
» Prince George’s County (11 centers)
Upper Marlboro Community Center, 5400 Marlboro Race Track Road, Upper Marlboro
College Park Community Center, 5051 Pierce Avenue, College Park
Bowie Gymnasium, 4100 Northview Drive, Bowie
Wayne K. Curry Sports and Learning Complex, 8001 Sheriff Road, Landover
20785 Baden Community Center, 13601 Baden-Westwood Road, Brandywine
Laurel – Beltsville Senior Activity Center, 7120 Contee Road, Laurel
Suitland Community Park School Center Southern Regional Technology and Recreation Complex, 7007 Bock Road, Fort Washington
Accokeek VFD Training and Activity Center, 16111 Livingston Road, Accokeek
Kentland Community Center, 2413 Pinebrook Avenue, Hyattsville
VFW Post 8950, Hansen Hall, 9800 Good Luck Road Lanham
» Queen Anne’s County (2 centers)
Kent Island Library, 200 Library Circle, Stevensville
Queen Anne’s Office Building, Conference Rm.,110 Vincit Street, Centreville
» Saint Mary’s County (1 center)
Hollywood Firehouse Main Building, 24801 Three Notch Road, Hollywood
» Somerset County (1 center)
Somerset County Office Building – Suites 103 & 105, 11916 Somerset Avenue, Princess Anne
» Talbot County (1 center)
Easton Fire Hall, 315 Aurora Park Drive, Easton
» Washington County (1 center)
Hager Hall Conference and Event Center, 901 Dual Highway, Hagerstown
» Wicomico County (1 center)
Wicomico County Youth and Civic Center, 500 Glen Avenue, Salisbury
» Worcester County (1 center)
Gull Creek Senior Living Community, 1 Meadow Street, Berlin