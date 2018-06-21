Today is the last day of early voting in Maryland. Here's what you need to know.

Thursday is the final day for early voting in the Maryland primary election. Here’s what you need to know.

When can I vote?

Voting centers are open 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Where can I vote?

There are 78 early voting centers this year, up from 67 two years ago. There are 11 centers each in Prince George’s, Montgomery and Baltimore counties. There are seven centers each in Baltimore and Anne Arundel County and four each in Howard and Harford counties. You can find a full list of locations throughout the state at the bottom of this article, or on the state Board of Elections website.

What if I’m not registered to vote?

Marylanders who are are already registered to vote can cast their ballots as usual. Those who are not registered to vote but are eligible to register can go to early voting centers in their counties, provide documents proving a home address and then cast their votes.

When is the official primary?

June 26.

Who’s up for election? Where can I learn more about the candidates?

Voters will be casting ballots in primary races for governor, Baltimore state’s attorney, county executive, county council and more.

Learn more about the candidates with The Baltimore Sun’s Maryland Voter Guide.

Maryland gubernatorial candidates are lining up to oppose Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who officially filed for re-election Feb. 22. For our coverage of these candidates, visit this page.

When will early voting for the general election take place?

Oct. 25-Nov. 1.

A full list of early voting centers is below.

» Allegany County (1 center)

Allegany County Office Complex, 701 Kelly Road, Room 100, Cumberland

» Anne Arundel County (7 centers)

Odenton Regional Library, 1325 Annapolis Road Odenton

Glen Burnie Regional Library, 1010 Eastway Glen Burnie

Severna Park Community Library, 45 West McKinsey Road, Severna Park

Roger “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center, 273 Hilltop Lane, Annapolis

Edgewater Community Library, 25 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater

Crofton Community Library, 1681 Riedel Road, Crofton,

Anne Arundel County Board of Elections, 6740 Baymeadow Drive, Glen Burnie

» Baltimore City (7 centers)

Public Safety Training Center, 3500 W. Northern Parkway (Enter on Manhattan Ave)

Southeast Anchor Library, 3601 Eastern Avenue

Mount Pleasant Church & Ministries, 6000 Radecke Avenue

The League for People with Disabilities, 1111 E. Coldspring Lane

Westside Skill Center, 4501 Edmondson Avenue (Enter on Athol Ave)

University of Maryland at Baltimore Community Engagement Center, 1 North Poppleton Street

Dr. Carter G. Woodson Modular Building School #160, 2501 Seabury Road

» Baltimore County (11 centers)

Towson University – Administration Building, 7720 York Road, Towson

Arbutus Recreation Center, 865 Sulphur Spring Road, Halethorpe

Honeygo Run Community Center, 9033 Honeygo Boulevard, Perry Hall

Sollers Point Multi-Purpose Center, 323 Sollers Point Road, Dundalk

Randallstown Community Center, 3505 Resource Drive Randallstown

Victory Villa Community Center, 404 E Compass Road

Center for MD Agriculture & Farm Park, 1114 Shawan Road, Cockeysville

Reisterstown Senior Center – Hannah More Campus, 12035 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown

Woodlawn Community Center, 2120 Gwynn Oak Avenue, Woodlawn

Jacksonville Recreation Center at Sweet Air Park, 3605 B Sweet Air Road, Jacksonville

County Campus Metro Centre at Owings Mills, 10302 Grand Central Avenue, Owings Mills

» Calvert County (1 center)

Community Resources Building 30 Duke Street – Lower Level, Prince Frederick

» Caroline County (1 center)

Caroline County Health & Public Services Building, 403 S. Seventh Street, Suite 112 Denton

» Carroll County (2 centers)

Westminster Senior Activities Center, 125 Stoner Avenue, Westminster

South Carroll Swim Club, 1900 W. Liberty Road, Westminster

» Cecil County (1 center)

Cecil County Administration Building – Elk Room, 200 Chesapeake Boulevard, Elkton

» Charles County (2 center)

La Plata Firehouse, 911 Washington Avenue, La Plata,

Gleneagles Neighborhood Center, 4900 Kirkcaldy Court Waldorf

» Dorchester County (1 center)

Dorchester County Office Building, 501 Court Lane Cambridge

» Frederick County (4 centers)

Frederick Senior Center, 1440 Taney Avenue, Frederick

Thurmont Regional Library, 76 E. Moser Road Thurmont

Urbana Regional Library 9020 Amelung Street Frederick, MD 21704

» Garrett County (2 centers)

Oakland Community Center (The Armory), 14 N. 8th Street, Oakland

Northern Outreach Center, 12601 National Pike Grantsville

» Harford County (4 centers)

McFaul Activity Center, 525 W. MacPhail Road, Bel Air

Edgewood Library, 629 Edgewood Road, Edgewood,

Aberdeen Fire Department, 21 N. Rogers Street, Aberdeen

Jarrettsville Library, 3722 Norrisville Road, Jarrettsville

» Howard County (4 centers)

The Bain Senior Center, 5470 Ruth Keeton Way, Columbia

Miller Branch Library, 9421 Frederick Road, Ellicott City

Ridgely's Run Community Center, 8400 Mission Road Jessup

Howard County Fairgrounds, 2210 Fairgrounds Road West Friendship

» Kent County (1 center)

Kent County Public Library, 408 High Street Chestertown

» Montgomery County (11 centers)

Germantown Community Recreation Center, 18905 Kingsview Road, Germantown

Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation Center, 14906 Old Columbia Pike, Burtonsville

Executive Office Building Auditorium, 101 Monroe Street, Rockville

Silver Spring Civic Building at Veterans Plaza, One Veterans Place, Silver Spring

Activity Center at Bohrer Park Social Hall, 506 S. Frederick Avenue, Gaithersburg

Damascus Community Recreation Center Social Hall, 25520 Oak Drive, Damascus

Jane E. Lawton Community Recreation Center Social Hall, 4301 Willow Lane, Chevy Chase