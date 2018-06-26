Maryland voters encounter early issues at polls in primary election

If the last-minute revelation that as many as 80,000 will have to vote provisionally in Tuesday’s primary election weren’t enough, the polls opened today with scattered reports of issues at several precincts.

But causing particular outrage and suspicion was an email officials sent to thousands who had changed their address or party affiliation at the Motor Vehicle Administration, saying they would have to vote by provisional ballot — which would not be counted until July 5.

“This is way too smelly,” said Sarah Landon, 67, who moved from Baltimore to Tilghman Island last year.

In addition to registering her new address, she switched her party affiliation from Independent to Democrat because she wanted to vote for a candidate against incumbent U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, a Republican.

Landon, who is married to former Baltimore City Solicitor George Nilsen, had received the notification that she would have to vote provisionally, but was able to cast her provisional ballot without issue Tuesday morning.

“I still want evidence that it was just a clerical error,” Landon said. “When something like this happens on five o'clock the day before an election where they're expecting high turnout, I have every right to be suspicious.”

Elsewhere, there were reports of delays and problems with ballots. A voter at Medfield Heights Elementary School in North Baltimore said the ballot scanner there wasn’t working.

Meanwhile, voters at the Baltimore IT Academy, also in North Baltimore, were not able to cast their ballots early Tuesday morning because machines hadn’t been set up, said Armstead Jones, the city's board of elections director.

Machines at the school were not set up. “We have someone on their way out there. We’re trying to locate them,” Jones said at about 7:30 a.m. Voting at that location started at about 9.

Jones said three precincts vote at that location, but he wasn’t sure if all three are affected.

This story will be updated.

Sun reporter Jessica Anderson contributed to this article.

jean.marbella@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jean_marbella