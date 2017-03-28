General Assembly votes to step in if Congress yanks funding for Planned Parenthood

The General Assembly gave final passage Tuesday to a bill designed to protect Planned Parenthood if Congress votes to cut it off from federal funding, a move that corners Gov. Larry Hogan into taking a public stance on an issue that has become a partisan dividing line.

The state Senate passed the bill 32-15 Tuesday. It will be quickly sent to Gov. Larry Hogan's desk in a way that will force him to make a decision on whether to veto it, while leaving lawmakers sufficient time to override the veto before the end of the General Assembly session, legislative aides said.

Planned Parenthood has long been a target of conservatives because it is the largest provider of abortions in the country. While it doesn't use federal dollars to perform abortions, some Republicans have sought to cut off its access to money from Medicaid and other programs anyway.

The General Assembly is the the first state legislature to pass a bill that would shield it against action by Republicans in Congress, Planned Parenthood said. The bill would provide about $2.7 million should the group lose access to federal money.

A looming threat to the organization's funding dissipated on Friday when Republican leaders in the House of Representatives withdrew a bill that would have rewritten the Affordable Care Act. But the Maryland bill still gave Democrats in Maryland a chance to get a vote on the record opposing a policy supported by the Trump administration. It also lets Democrats push the Republican governor into staking out a position on a partisan issue at a time when he is seeking to lay the groundwork among moderate voters for his reelection campaign.

A spokeswoman for the governor declined to say whether Hogan would sign the measure, saying instead that it will be part of a review process along with hundreds of other bills. The measure passed both the House and the Senate with margins large enough that were they to hold, a veto by Hogan could be overridden.

Sen. Richard Madaleno, who sponsored the Senate version of the bill, said is critical for guaranteeing that Planned Parenthood will be able to keep providing medical care should it lose access to federal funds.

"We're not going to let Donald Trump's agenda disrupt the progress that we've made in Maryland and what we've done to make sure that women have access to quality care from providers that they trust," the Montgomery County Democrat said.

Karen J. Nelson, Planned Parenthood's Maryland president, thanked the General Assembly for its work on the bill.

"We will never stop fighting for our patients and we will continue to work with our state and national partners to keep Planned Parenthood's doors open for our patients," she said in a statement.

Some conservative lawmakers in Washington have proposed making their support for an essential spending measure that has to pass by the end of next month contingent on a provision stripping Planned Parenthood of funding. And on Monday White House press secretary Sean Spicer said the White House is looking for other opportunities to shut down the flow of federal money to the organization.

Lawmakers in Nevada and Oregon are also considering legislation that could help Planned Parenthood should it lose federal funding.

Baltimore Sun reporter Erin Cox and the Associated Press contributed to this story.

