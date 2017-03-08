Maryland Democratic leaders rally around Planned Parenthood funding bill

As Congress and the Trump administration move toward a possible cutoff of federal money for Planned Parenthood, Democratic leaders in the Maryland General Assembly are rallying around a plan under which the state would fill the funding gap.

Leading Democratic lawmakers have scheduled a news conference Wednesday morning to announce their support for legislation that would require the governor to budget money to pay for non-abortion services offered by the group if the federal action takes effect.

House Speaker Michael E. Busch is expected to be there, and while Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller will not, he told The Baltimore Sun he supports the bill.

"If the federal government eliminates Planned Parenthood, someone's going to have to step up and it might have to be the state," the Calvert County lawmaker said.

The legislation is part of a broader effort by Annapolis Democrats to resist President Donald J. Trump and to force Gov. Larry Hogan to make potentiality unpopular choices about how to respond to a new administration whose policies may differ strongly from those adopted in Maryland.

Hogan, a Republican governor in a strongly Democratic state, has avoided hot-button social issues. But the legislation proposed by Democratic leaders would adopt a spending mandate of the type Hogan has staunchly opposed.

Hogan spokeswoman Amelia Chasse gave a noncommittal response when asked the administration's position on the bill.

"Health care organizations have been consistently funded in each of the governor's three budgets," Chasse said. "Any future budgetary decisions will be made and announced at the appropriate time during the [fiscal year] 2019 budget process."

Planned Parenthood has become a target of Republican ire nationally because it is a leading provider of abortion services. But Karen Nelson, president of Planned Parenthood of Maryland, said that represents only about 10 percent of the organization's services in the state.

She said most of its services come under the heading of preventive health, including contraception, cancer screening and detection and treatment of sexually transmitted diseases for men and women.

Nelson said that if funding for Planned Parenthood is cut off, 25,000 patients in Maryland could be affected.

"It's very nerve-wracking for us right now," she said. "This has nothing to do with abortion. ... We do not use federal funds to pay for abortion services."

The Planned Parenthood leader said that under federal law, the money used to provide abortions is kept strictly separate from the money that pays to provide other health care.

Opponents such as state Sen. Michael J. Hough aren't buying that argument.

"They try to claim the money is segregated, but it's just like [in Annapolis]. It's never segregated funding, it's all over the place," the Frederick County Republican said.

Hough said he's prepared to support funding for women's health services, but not for Planned Parenthood as long as one of its services is abortion.

His position echoes that of the Trump administration, which recently suggested it would support additional funding for Planned Parenthood if it stopped performing abortions. The national organization rejected the offer.

"What they're doing is political," Hough said. He said Maryland already has a "radical" policy on funding abortion and "this would just double down on that."

Sen. Richard S. Madaleno Jr., the bill's Senate sponsor, said the legislation has "very broad support" all over Maryland.

"There are tens of thousands of Marylanders who depend on Planned Parenthood for their care," the Montgomery County Democrat said. "The state's stepping in to continue those services, principally for poor women."

Without the money, he said, the state would have more people with cancer, more with sexually transmitted diseases and more with unwanted pregnancies.

The measures being discussed in Washington take aim at Planned Parenthood's funding under the federal Medicaid program and Title X family planning programs. The state legislation would create a provisional spending mandate starting in the budget the legislature will consider next year.

If the federal spigot is turned off, Madaleno said, the bill would provide about $2.7 million to continue Medicaid services and the Title X family planning education program.

The measure is scheduled for hearings later Wednesday before Senate and House committees. Among those planning to attend is Mirah Ippolito. The 28-year-old Baltimore woman said that six months ago she went to Planned Parenthood in the city to have an intrauterine device put in for birth control.

Ippolito said that when she went to her gynecologist for the procedure, she instead received an admonition that the IUD was a form of abortion.

"I thought it was incredibly unprofessional to say that to a patient," Ippolito said. "I was being judged for a decision I had made as an adult woman."

When she turned to Planned Parenthood, Ippolito said, it was a "wonderful experience" by comparison.

"As a patient you are never made to feel ashamed in any way for the health care you're seeking," she said.