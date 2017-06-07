Pugh, Kamenetz sign pledge to honor Paris climate agreement

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh and Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz have signed an agreement among more than 1,000 elected officials, businesses and colleges to honor the Paris Climate Agreement, after President Donald Trump said he was pulling the country out of the deal.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, University of Maryland Baltimore president Jay Perman and University of Maryland-Baltimore County president Freeman Hrabowski III and other local leaders also signed.

A total of 1,219 local leaders from across the U.S. have signed the "We are still in" pledge, declaring their intent to ensure the country remains committed to reducing carbon emissions.

The statement says the "Trump administration's announcement undermines a key pillar in the fight against climate change and damages the world's ability to avoid the most dangerous and costly effects of climate change. Importantly, it is also out of step with what is happening in the United States."

