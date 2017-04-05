Maryland General Assembly gives final OK to Democrats' sick leave bill

The General Assembly gave final approval Wednesday to a landmark bill extending paid sick leave to about 700,000 Maryland workers, setting up a likely clash with Gov. Larry Hogan over his promised veto.

The House of Delegates approved the Senate version of the bill by a veto proof margin, 85-53, sending it to the Republican governor.

If Hogan carries through with his veto threat, that would set up an override vote as one of the first items of business when the legislature convenes in an election year next January.

The legislation requires businesses with 15 or more employees to let their workers earn up to five days of sick time a year — the result of a compromise with the Senate.

Hogan had proposed a rival bill that would have applied to businesses with 50 or more employees in a single location. Democrats rejected that approach, saying employees of businesses that large typically have paid sick leave already.

Republicans warned that the Democratic-sponsored bill would hurt small businesses and cause them to close their doors or move out of state.

GOP delegates voted as a bloc against the bill. Three Democrats joined them, and one was absent. It takes 85 votes to override a veto in the House.

