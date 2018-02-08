Martin O'Malley on Trump military parade pitch: 'This is some tinhorn dictator [expletive]'

It would appear Martin O'Malley doesn't like President Donald Trump's desired military parade.

In a string of tweets Wednesday evening, O’Malley — the former Maryland governor and Baltimore mayor — expressed disdain for the planned “large-scale military parade” by retweeting a Washington Post tweet with an added expletive to punctuate his feelings.

“This is some tinhorn dictator s***,” O’Malley tweeted.

The White House unveiled Wednesday plans to throw a grand military parade through the streets of Washington, brushing aside criticism that such a display could be an unnecessary show of raw military power.

The Washington Post, which was first to report the plan Tuesday, said Trump wants an elaborate parade this year with soldiers marching and tanks rolling, but no date has been selected.

“The marching orders were: I want a parade like the one in France,” a military official told The Washington Post. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because the planning discussions are supposed to remain confidential. “This is being worked at the highest levels of the military.”

O’Malley, who unsuccessfully ran for the Democratic nomination for president, stepping down after a poor showing in Iowa early in 2016, isn’t a fan. He continued with a few follow-up tweets, writing:

“A military parade? Really? Like Soviet Russia? North Korea? Venezuela? Is what we have come to?”

And:

“Safe bet that Donald Trump — in addition to never having served himself, never having had a father or grandfather who served, and never having sons who served — has also never attended a line-of-duty military funeral, or even visited the front as President.”

The tweets came just a few hours after O’Malley’s account shared that he was in Florida supporting a Democratic candidate for office there.

