Rushern Baker unleashes O'Malley on Gov. Hogan in Democratic campaign for Maryland governor

It’s been four years since Martin O’Malley hit the campaign trail in a Maryland governor’s race. Back then he was stumping for Anthony Brown, a Prince George’s County Democrat who had been his lieutenant governor for eight years.

It didn’t end well. Brown lost to Republican Larry Hogan in a state where Democrats vastly outnumber Republicans.

Today the Democratic former governor, Baltimore mayor and presidential candidate is backing another Prince George’s County Democrat for governor: Rushern Baker.

And O’Malley’s reemergence on Maryland’s political scene is providing a preview of the anti-Hogan rhetoric voters can expect once a Democratic nominee emerges from the June 26 primary. He’s scheduled to appear with Baker Thursday night at an event to rally Baltimore County Democrats.

In an email this week from his political action committee, Win Back Your State, O’Malley portrayed Baker as a “collaborative leader” who can rally people around policies to improve public safety, education, the environment and job creation.

“By all of these criteria, Larry Hogan’s performance in office has resulted in Maryland’s decline,” O’Malley wrote.

He then noted the Republican’s popularity before trying to hitch Hogan to GOP President Donald Trump — a likely tactic for the November general election.

“You can like him if you like. You can even want to have a beer with him,” O’Malley wrote. “But he’s not on your side — unless you are a real estate developer or a road contractor.

“He remains silent in the face of Donald Trump’s politics of lies, division, and fear.”

At a Baltimore rally last week for Baker, O’Malley said the Prince George’s County executive is the best candidate to steer Maryland out of the four-year decline he said it’s suffering under Hogan.

“We no longer lead the region in the rate of job creation. Virginia does,” O’Malley said. “Crime is on the rise everywhere.”

And he said the state’s public school system has dropped in national rankings from “first” to “sixth.”

Doug Mayer, Hogan’s campaign spokesman, questioned Baker’s use of O’Malley.

“Four years ago, Maryland voters overwhelmingly rejected a third O’Malley term,” Mayer said. “But for those precious few yearning to return to the days of nonstop tax increases, deficit spending and massive job losses then Martin O’Malley has done them a favor by endorsing Rushern Baker. Just not sure if he’s doing Rushern Baker a favor.

“There is something very sad about a once rising political star reduced to stumping for other candidates and blatantly misleading voters in the process,” he added.

In countering O’Malley, Mayer provided a list of ways Hogan has distanced himself from Trump — including his previous condemnations of the president’s comments about women, Confederate monuments and the white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Va. And on Tuesday, Hogan recalled Maryland National Guard troops from the Mexican border to protest the separating of migrant families.

Mayer also questioned O’Malley’s criticism about job creation.

Nonfarm employment in Maryland has grown under Hogan. Maryland has added 93,000 jobs since December 2014, O’Malley’s last full month in office, hitting 2,734,000 employed as of May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Maryland’s job growth of 3.5 percent has, however, lagged behind Virginia’s 5.4 percent job growth and Delaware’s 3.8 percent increase, but remained ahead of Pennsylvania, according to BLS data for that same period.

O’Malley’s claim that the state’s rank for public education, as measured by Education Week, has fallen by one measure is accurate — and often repeated by Democratic candidates. But it dropped first under his administration.

Still, on crime, O’Malley has a point. Crime did decline dramatically during O’Malley’s tenure and has increased since Hogan took office. Violent crime in Maryland increased 2 percent in 2016 over 2015, which recorded a 7 percent increase from O’Malley’s final year in 2014, according to the Maryland State Police data. Data for 2017 is not yet available.

O’Malley has not only emerged on the gubernatorial scene again, he’s made his presence felt in Baltimore.

In December he donated $6,000 to the campaign of his son-in-law J.D. Merrill, who is running for the state Senate against a longtime O’Malley foe, Jill Carter. Hogan appointed Carter to the Senate seat in April — bestowing incumbency upon her in time for the election — for the remainder of the year after Nathaniel Oaks resigned the position on the day he pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges.

Baker, meanwhile, has received $3,535 from O’Malley, so far, according to campaign finance reports.

O’Malley has donated more to the campaign of one of Baker’s rivals, Jim Shea, the former managing partner and chairman of the Venable law firm. The firm was one of the largest donors to O’Malley’s political action committee in 2016, the year he ran for president.

Campaign finance records show O’Malley gave Shea’s campaign a $6,000 “in-kind” donation last June, shortly after Shea announced his intention to run and long before his endorsement of Baker this month.

But the $6,000 was not a donation. It was a discount provided to Shea’s campaign when it purchased O’Malley’s email database, a Shea campaign spokeswoman said. O’Malley himself has donated $750 to Shea and $500 to Alec Ross, another Democratic candidate.

If you’ve been wondering what O’Malley has been doing since the last gubernatorial election, check out the employers listed with his name on campaign finance records since last year: “Boston College Law School,” “ClearGov,” Retired,” “University of Maryland,” “Self,” and “Ex-Governor of Maryland.”

Baltimore Sun reporter Erin Cox contributed to this article

