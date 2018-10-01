Barack Obama backs Ben Jealous, other Maryland candidates in second round of endorsements

Former President Barack Obama is backing Maryland gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous in his second round of endorsements for Democratic candidates.

Jealous, who will face Republican Gov. Larry Hogan in the general election, was among four Maryland candidates Obama endorsed Monday. The others are Susan Turnbull, who is running with Jealous for lieutenant governor; House of Delegates candidate Courtney Watson, of Howard County; and Maryland House speaker Michael Busch.

“Today, I’m proud to endorse even more Democratic candidates who aren’t just running against something, but for something—to expand opportunity for all of us and to restore dignity, honor, and compassion to public service,” the former president wrote in a tweet.

Obama released his first wave of endorsements Aug. 1. No Maryland candidates made his first list.

Obama’s endorsements of Maryland candidates came as a group of 36 pastors also announced the formation of the Pastors for Hogan Coalition to support Hogan.

Jealous has had success courting the support of national progressives — but has shown some weakness in earning endorsements from Maryland Democratic officials.

