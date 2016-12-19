President Obama grants clemency to record-setting 231 people

Six Marylanders were among 231 people granted clemency Monday by President Barack Obama in what White House officials described as the most pardons or commutations granted by a president in a single day in U.S. history.

Two of them are from Baltimore, one is from Baltimore County, two are from Prince George's County and one is from Washington County.

Obama, who has long called for phasing out strict sentences for nonviolent drug offenses, has shortened the sentences of 1,176 individuals in all, including 395 life sentences. He has granted pardons to 148 people.

Emilio Chase of Baltimore was sentenced to 17 years and six months in prison in 2005 for selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school in West Virginia. Enoch Edison of Baltimore was sentenced to 20 years in 2007 for intent to sell cocaine and other drugs in Maryland.

Both of their sentences are now set to expire at the end of 2018.

Don Thomas Jr. of Essex was sentenced to 25 years in 2006 for conspiracy to distribute drugs and possessing a firearm in Maryland. His sentence was shortened to 20 years, provided he enrolls in a residential drug treatment program.

Troy V. Cleveland of Forestville in Prince George's County was sentenced to 30 years in 1994 for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine in Virginia. His sentence was reduced to 27 years and four months.

Ronald Lee Eyler of Williamsport in Washington County was pardoned for a drug conviction in 1992. Robin Shelley Soodeen of Upper Marlboro in Prince George's County, was pardoned for a bank embezzlement conviction in 2001 in the District of Columbia.

Obama has been granting commutations at a rapid-fire pace in his final months in office, but he has primarily shortened sentences for drug offenses rather than issuing pardons.

Pardons amount to forgiveness of a crime that removes restrictions on the right to vote, hold state or local office, or sit on a jury. They also reduce the stigma arising from the conviction.

Neil Eggleston, Obama's White House counsel, said the story behind each clemency recipient is different, but a thread of rehabilitation underlies all of them.

Those who are pardoned have shown they have led a productive and law-abiding post-conviction life, including by contributing to the community in a meaningful way, he said.

"These are the stories that demonstrate the successes that can be achieved — by both individuals and society — in a nation of second chances," Eggleston said.

The commutations were announced as Obama vacations in Hawaii during the holidays.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

