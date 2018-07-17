Former Maryland Sen. Oaks to be sentenced today on federal corruption charges

The fate of former Maryland Sen. Nathaniel T. Oaks now rests with a federal judge who is set to sentence the lawmaker today on corruption charges.

U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett is scheduled to sentence Oaks, 71, a Baltimore Democrat, at 11 a.m. The lawmaker pleaded guilty in March to accepting bribes from an undercover FBI informant.

Federal prosecutors are requesting a five-year prison sentence followed by three years of supervised release, while Oaks’ lawyers are seeking an 18-month sentence.

Oaks’ supporters — including five former state lawmakers, a former Baltimore police commissioner and a civil rights leader — have submitted letters to the judge asking for leniency.

Oaks resigned from his Maryland General Assembly seat in March and pleading guilty to two felony fraud charges. He admitted to taking $15,300 from the FBI informant, who posed as a fictional out-of-town developer and enlisted him in a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

State Sen. Jill P. Carter won the Democratic primary in June to replace Oaks.

