Oaks returns to Maryland Senate amid federal charges

State Sen. Nathaniel T. Oaks, who was charged with wire fraud Friday in federal court, made a surprise entrance into the Senate chamber Monday morning.

Oaks, a Baltimore Democrat, strolled into the chamber wearing a seersucker suit and greeted a few fellow senators as he made his way to his seat in the back corner.

Just a few minutes before Oaks arrived, Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller had announced that Oaks wouldn't be present Monday, the final day of the 90-day General Assembly session.

"He said, 'I don't want to be a distraction,'" said Miller, a Calvert County Democrat.

Miller later said Oaks felt it was important to represent his constituents on the last day of session. "I appreciate his concern," he said.

Most of the day, Oaks sat quietly in his seat in the back row of the Senate chamber, watching bills move through the legislative process.

At least one of the bills was his own — it would change liquor sale hours in Northwest Baltimore.

He made no comment as Sen. Joan Carter Conway explained an amendment and shepherded the bill through to preliminary approval.

During a break from Senate floor action, Oaks said he felt comfortable being there.

On his way into the State House Monday morning, Oaks saw a news conference underway and stood with the crowd behind the lectern, even though he had not been invited to join them.

After a few minutes, he left for the Senate chamber.

