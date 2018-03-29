Baltimore Sen. Oaks says he resigned 'due to any potential concerns or questionable activities'

Former state Sen. Nathaniel Oaks says he resigned "to eliminate all clouds ... due to any potential concerns or questionable activities on my behalf."

The Baltimore Democrat submitted a letter of resignation to Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Wednesday night, and made his resignation effective 9 a.m. Thursday.

In the letter, he expressed “deep regret, respect, and my love for Baltimore City, the Maryland General Assembly, its leadership, my legislative colleagues and my constituents in the 41st District.”

The 71-year-old Oaks is set to stand trial April 16 on charges that he took bribes from an informant who posed as a businessman in exchange for help getting government grants and other assistance.

He has not spoken publicly since resigning. He was scheduled to speak on WOLB radio Thursday morning, but did not appear.

He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.

