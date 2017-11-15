Senator Oaks faces new federal charge of obstructing justice

State Sen. Nathaniel Oaks, already facing allegations of fraud and bribery, was charged Wednesday with obstruction of justice in a new federal indictment that says he reneged on a deal with the FBI.

The indictment charges that Oaks, a Baltimore Democrat, tipped off the target of another investigation that FBI agents had in their sights.

Oaks, 71, was charged in April with wire fraud in a scheme in which he allegedly took cash payments in exchange for using his previous office as a state delegate to influence a development project.

The U.S. attorney’s office added eight more counts in a superseding indictment two months later. They included three more wire fraud counts and five for violations of the Travel Act, which forbids the use of cellphones in criminal activity.

Oaks has pleaded not guilty to the previous nine charges.

According to the new charges, Oaks, while under investigation in the earlier alleged scheme, agreed to cooperate with the FBI in January in the investigation of an undisclosed target of a federal investigation.

The government alleges that Oaks covertly recorded his conversations with the target between Jan. 9 and March 30. According to the indictment, Oaks knew he might have to be a witness in future proceedings against the person.

The indictment says Oaks approached the target in an Annapolis bar on March 17, a day when the capital city is active with St. Patrick’s Day parties, and warned him that “what we talked about, just say no.” The government said Oaks did not record the conversation or tell the FBI about it.

About two weeks later, according to the indictment, Oaks approached the same person in the hallway of an Annapolis government building and said, “I’m going to ask you for something, just say no.”

The government contends that Oaks intended to dissuade the target from engaging in the activities that were being investigated, and that the person took the comments as a warning that a criminal investigation was underway.

The U.S. attorney’s office did not say whether the target was a lawmaker, a lobbyist or some other individual.

Oaks already faced sentences of 20 years for each wire fraud count and five for each count of Travel Act violations. The obstruction-of-justice charge also carries a 20-year term, but the practical effect is that Oaks may have forfeited any leniency he might have received for cooperation with the FBI.

Dan Clements, who formerly served as an assistant U.S. attorney in Maryland, said the one-count indictment issued in April indicates Oaks had a deal on the table before the FBI determined he had reneged. He said the indictment was likely handed up quickly after prosecutors learned about Oaks’ actions because they wanted to get him into the court system, with bail and other restrictive pretrial conditions.

Clements said the language of the U.S. attorney’s news release indicates the target is now cooperating with authorities.

Reached by phone Wednesday, Oaks decline to comment and referred questions to his attorney, Stuart O. Simms. Simms did not return a call.

The investigation of Oaks goes back to at least September 2015, when a “cooperating individual” introduced the then-delegate to a confidential source who portrayed himself as an out-of-town businessman interested in getting government contracts. The government alleges that Oaks agreed to help.

Oaks is charged with sending letters containing false statements on House of Delegates letterhead between April and July of 2016 to someone he believed to be a federal housing official, to help the supposed businessman obtain a federal grant. The government said Oaks accepted $10,300 from the source for his help.

The original indictments also charged that Oaks accepted another $5,000 for agreeing to file a request with the Department of Legislative Services for a $250,000 bond bill for the source’s project.

The senator was appointed to his seat in February to fill a vacancy left by Sen. Lisa A. Gladden, who resigned for health reasons. He had previously served 28 years in the House of Delegates.

Oaks is scheduled to go on trial April 16, a week after the close of the 2018 General Assembly session.

The new indictment was announced by Maryland’s acting U.S., attorney, Stephen M. Schenning and Gordon B. Johnson, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Baltimore office.

mdresser@baltsun.com

twitter.com/michaeltdresser